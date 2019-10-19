EL CAMPO – As the cotton picker harvested the last of Michael Watz’s crop, clouds of cotton lint and mosquitoes flew through the humid air on a late September afternoon.
“Normally, it’s never this wet,” said Phillip Perez, who has worked with Watz as a farm manager for nine years. “You don’t want to pick it in these conditions. You can hear the machine struggling – you feel that?”
The motor on the cotton picker Perez drove churned loudly as its wheels slogged through the field’s thick mud.
The last few weeks before the completion of this year’s cotton harvest were wetter than normal because of rains from Tropical Storm Imelda.
“This year was weird,” Perez said. “We didn’t get started until late because of the wet winter (earlier this year).”
The September rains were only the latest in a series of irregularities in this year’s farming season. After the wet winter came a dry early summer, followed by more heavy rains in August. Not to mention the trade war, which sent cotton prices to their lowest point in years. Perez said the operation has been able make up for lost time in spite of the weather this year, but the trade war has spelled hard times for Watz, who farms multiple parcels in the El Campo area.
“Our price has crumbled during our harvest,” Watz said. “Everything has to be stored. We hope that it goes up within a reasonable time frame so you don’t have to spend all your funds in storage costs.”
In spite of the hard times, Watz echoed the sentiments shared by many Crossroads farmers: He still supports President Donald Trump’s trade war against China.
“We’ve got to take the hit with it, too,” Watz said. “There will be some good that comes out of it eventually.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has distributed $8.5 billion in subsidy payments to farmers across the country, and more than $1 million to Crossroads farmers, to try and alleviate the harm done by the trade war. Watz said the payments are unwanted by farmers.
“I don’t think there’s a farmer around that wants subsidies,” Watz said.
Nevertheless, Watz said the payments are necessary to continue operating.
“I don’t think people realize the lifestyle that the true farmer does,” Watz said.
Unlike firefighters, who he said are praised for their courage, or oil field workers, who he said are rewarded financially for their struggle during good years, Watz thinks farmers get a bum rap.
“When the sun goes down, add three hours, and then I’ll call it a day,” Watz said.
Watz said the struggle of the farmer has led many young people, including his son, a sophomore at Texas A&M, to want to pursue other career paths rather than taking up the family business.
“I don’t foresee him coming back to the farm,” Watz said. “He sees the long hours that you have to put in and the risk; there’s so much risk in it.”
Leaving the farm isn’t necessarily a new trend. Jimmy Roppolo, general manager of United Ag Cooperative Inc., where Watz stores his cotton, decided against farming after growing up poor on a farm. He did, however, return to the realm of agriculture after receiving a degree in agricultural engineering from Texas A&M.
Fortunately for farming, Roppolo said new technology has allowed the job of many to be completed by few. The round picker, he said, took the place of four pieces of equipment and six people.
Still, Watz said, if people continue to leave farming, they’ll lose a longstanding tradition.
“You just don’t see young people getting into farming,” Watz said. “I know a lot of parents try to steer their families away from it, but I think it’s a good way of life.”
