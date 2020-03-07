Cuero High School senior Brady Watson's years of showing swines helped prepare him for his future in music education.
"4-H has really helped me with my public speaking," the 17-year-old said. "It has really gotten me out of my shell."
Brady has shown in the Cuero Livestock Show for 10 years now, and he finished his last year with a grand champion ribbon to show for it on Friday.
He plans to take the speaking and leadership skills with him to Baylor University in the fall, and he plans to study choral music and one day become a high school choir director. He one day hopes to earn his masters and even become a doctor of music.
"It helps in those aspects," Brady said about his soft skills learned at the stock show.. “I’m excited to share what I love with other people.”
Brady started showing market swines when he was in third grade, and he hasn't waiver in his passion for the animal.
"I couldn’t really see myself showing anything else," he said. "They are really entertaining. They each have their own personality traits.”
Cruiser was Brady's grand champion swine this year. His stocky companion came in at 278 pounds, and he sold for several thousand dollars at the auction.
He raised Cruiser for the past four months and nurtured him to his prize-winning size.
"My dad really enjoyed showing hogs when he was little, and he wanted to introduce me to it,” Brady said. "I started and I really enjoyed it”
Brady said he is grateful his father got him invested in showing swine at a young age, and he has two additional grand champion and a reserve champion ribbons to show for the years of work.
"I just enjoy the end product,” Brady said.
