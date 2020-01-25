Texas ranchers and livestock producers have until close of business on Jan. 30 to file an application for payment for financial assistance through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program for grazing losses incurred in 2019 due to drought.
In Texas, 114 counties met qualifying drought ratings that triggered eligibility for 2019 livestock disaster assistance for improved grass, native grass and forage sorghum grazing losses, according to Gary Six, state executive director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in Texas.
For losses due to drought, an eligible livestock producer must own or lease grazing land or pastureland physically located in a county meeting drought intensity criterion rated by the U.S. Drought Monitor. A map of eligible counties for Livestock Forage Disaster Program drought may be found on the Farm Service Agency website.
Eligible livestock include alpacas, beef cattle, buffalo/bison, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, reindeer or sheep that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pastureland during the normal grazing period.
For more information or to make an appointment to file an application for payment, contact your local Farm Service Agency office. To find a local office, visit farmers.gov.
