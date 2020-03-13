Agricultural producers who have not yet completed their 2019 crop year elections form and enrollment in the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs must schedule an appointment to do so with their local USDA Farm Service Agency by Monday.
“To date, more than 1.4 million contracts have been signed for the 2019 crop year. This represents 89 percent of expected enrollment with less than a week left for producers to get on FSA’s appointment books,” said FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce.
Producers who do not contact FSA for an appointment by close of business local time on Monday will not be enrolled in ARC or PLC for the 2019 crop year and will be ineligible to receive a payment should one trigger for an eligible crop.
ARC and PLC provide income support to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues and are vital economic safety nets for most American farms.
The programs cover the following commodities : barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium and short grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed, and wheat.
For more information on ARC and PLC, download the program's fact sheet or the 2014-2018 farm bills comparison fact sheet. Online ARC and PLC election decision tools are available at www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc.
Visit farmers.gov/service-locator to find location and contact information for the nearest FSA county office.
