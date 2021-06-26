Tree pollen, stinging insects and poisonous plants are some of the hazards that are lurking in and around your yard. Gardeners must use caution when performing the chores that we all love.
Poison ivy (Toxicodendron radicans) is one of the most troublesome plants encountered in the Texas landscape. On the other hand, the small fruits of poison ivy are known to provide food for at least 75 species of birds. Nevertheless, some individuals are hyper-sensitive to poison ivy and must exercise extreme caution where poison ivy may be present. On the other hand, not everyone experiences problems when they encounter the plant. Poison ivy contains oil called urushiol that is part of the sap and is located in every part of the plant. Also, the oil can remain active for a long period of time even after the plant is dead. It has been documented that the oils can be active for five or more years. So needless to say, all parts of the plant are toxic and capable of causing skin irritation for long periods of time.
Poison ivy can look different depending on the geographical region and sub-race. It can be a small shrub or a vine capable of climbing trees or telephone poles. The leaves can be smooth or slightly hairy and edges can be lobed, toothed or smooth. The most tried-and-true way to avoid poison ivy is to remember old catch phrases like “Leaves of three, let it be!” or “Leaflets three, quickly flee!”
You can also come in contact with the oil indirectly by mowing, trimming or even when you remove shoes, gloves or clothing. If you suspect poison ivy is located in your landscape, wear the appropriate clothing or protective gear prior to tackling your yard chores. It is also possible for pets to transfer the oil to you if they have come in contact with poison ivy. This makes it necessary to be able to correctly identify and eradicate this pesky plant around your home.
If you think or know that you have come in contact with poison ivy, thoroughly scrub several times with a heavy-duty soap during the first half-hour after initial contact. In addition, scrubbing your hands with rubbing alcohol will help remove the sap from your hands and help to avoid spreading the irritating oil. Exposed clothing should be thoroughly washed in hot water before it is worn again and make sure you wash it separately from other clothing. If your pets have been playing amongst the poison ivy, a warm bath with pet shampoo will help remove the oil.
When it comes to physical removal of poison ivy, you can weed out very young or small plants using thick rubber gloves or by pliers. If you use pliers, while holding the pliers, put a strong plastic bag such as a bread bag or trash bag over the pliers, arm and hand. Be careful not to puncture the bag. Once settled and ready to go; uproot the plant by gripping it with the pliers. Then, peel the bag off back over your arm, hand and the pliers. The plucked plant will be secured inside the bag and can be thrown away. In addition, there will be no unintended contact with the sap on the pliers or yourself.
Large vines on trees should be cut off both at ground level and again a few inches above to ensure that a complete cut has been made. The base cut can be treated with any products labeled for controlling poison ivy. Many of these products contain the active ingredients of glyphosate or triclopyr. Watch for regrowth, and spray again as new leaves appear. Be careful not to spray desirable plants in the vicinity. It may take up to a year or more before the roots stop re-sprouting, often times it may be as much as 15 feet from the base of the vine. Be persistent and be careful.
For more information, please contact the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension — Victoria County Office at 361-575-4581. Enjoy the outdoors!
SOURCE: Michael Potter, County Extension Agent – Horticulture, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, Montgomery County
