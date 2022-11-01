In November, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension recognizes National Diabetes Month. This year’s slogan is “Diabetes Management: It Takes a Team,” and focuses on building a diabetes health care team to support your diabetes self-care plan. It is important to remember that you are the most important participant in your diabetes care, however working with health care professionals can help you improve your well-being.
An important part of managing your diabetes is monitoring your A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Ask your health care team what your goals should be and how you can reach them.
You can also prepare for visits with your health team by writing down a list of questions you have, reviewing your diabetes self-care plan and recording your blood glucose results.
Seeking additional members for your regular diabetes health care team can also help make managing your diabetes easier. A team of health professionals including eye doctors and pharmacists can help you make a self-care plan that fits your specific needs.
In addition to health professionals, there are simple things you can do to help manage your diabetes. One way to help manage your diabetes is to make physical activity part of your daily routine. Set a fitness goal in your self-care plan and encourage your family members to exercise with you. Walking even as little as 10 minutes a day can help improve your circulation and decrease your stress level.
Another important part of your self-care plan is setting and following a diabetes meal plan. Choose fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, beans, nuts, or seeds, and non-fat or low-fat milk and cheese as part of your diet. Eat a variety of healthy foods and make sure to monitor your calories, carbohydrates, and fat intake each day. Replacing high calorie drinks with water is also a simple way to improve your health over time.
Finally, you can help do your part to manage your diabetes by checking with your health care team about the vaccines you should get to reduce your risk of getting sick. Diabetics are at a higher risk of developing complications from illnesses like the flu. Your health care team can help you determine which vaccines you need to protect yourself from illnesses that can cause diabetes complications and hospitalizations.
If you would like to learn more about managing your diabetes, you have been recently diagnosed with diabetes or prediabetes, or you need updated information on diabetes, make plans to attend the Healthy South Texas Diabetes Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at the Victoria College Health Sciences Center. This free event will feature speakers including Dr. Mark Stephens, a session on using yoga to control your blood sugar, and a panel discussion about diabetes resources in our community. Hemoglobin A1C screenings are also available at the workshop, however these must be scheduled in advance. Call 361-575-4581 to schedule your A1C screening time or if you have any questions about the workshop.