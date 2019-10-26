A couple of months ago, I wrote about preparing for a dry fall and winter. I was hoping to be wrong, but it looks like I was right – unfortunately.
One thing in our favor is that it has not been too cold, so if you have received some rain, your grass might still be green, but it is probably not growing much.
It is still not too late to reduce the effects of drought that many of us are experiencing.
Weaning, especially early weaning, of calves can reduce nutritional demand on cows – some say up to 35%, but it depends on other factors (calf and cow weight and milk production), but nonetheless, it will reduce nutritional requirements of the cow.
The fall calf run is upon us, and prices aren’t as good as they were, but even if it rains today, grass isn’t going to grow (unless you have winter pasture planted), so consider removing those calves.
Take a good, hard look at your pastures and your cows. If you intend to keep cows (assuming they are all bred) and your pastures are in bad shape, you might consider moving them to another location or even penning and feeding them.
In 2011-12, I did just that for about 145 days, including 60 days after it started to rain. It cost me less than $2 per head per day then, and for less than $300 per head, I saved both the herd and my pastures.
Since I wasn’t in the habit (and hadn’t been for several years) of supplementing my cattle because of good grazing management, I spent all that I had saved in a year feeding that winter.
If you decide to pen and feed, make sure your cows are on a good nutritional program. Those cows of mine back then didn’t get all that they wanted to eat, but they got all they needed. It will save your pastures in the long run, and that’s what pays off.
If you are in pasture rotation, slow down the rotation. You can hope that a pasture might catch a rain and grow some weeds or winter forage.
A little longer rest won’t hurt the rest of your pastures either, and it will take longer to get back to the pasture you are abusing now.
Also, test your hay. Even if it comes back with low values for protein and energy, at least you know where to start. It will save money in the long run.
It goes without saying that you shouldn’t scrimp on your herd health program or on mineral supplementation and that good-quality water and lots of it is a requirement. Cattle will generally drink about 1 gallon per 100 pounds of body weight, but lactation and high temperatures could double that.
