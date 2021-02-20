Three generations of Dierlams have participated, supported, or otherwise helped organize the Victoria Livestock Show, from its early days it was founded by the Victoria Jaycees to this year’s 75th anniversary.
The Dierlam Feed Store first opened in 1969 on Water Street, where it’s continuously operated for more than 50 years. The store has been a family operation throughout its entire history, with various Dierlams working in and running the store.
For years, the matriarch at the head of the family business was Gladiola Dierlam, who took over the family business with her children after the unexpected death of her husband, A.T., in 1965.
“She was a force of nature,” Bryan Dierlam said about his grandmother. “In the 1960s, women couldn’t have credit cards, they couldn’t have checking accounts and she had all this.”
Gladiola Dierlam started the store with her children, including Bryan’s father Wayne Dierlam, who helped start the business after he served in the Army.
Like his father before him, Bryan participated in the Victoria Livestock Show in the 1980s.
“I can remember being a little kid seeing kids my age showing and wanting to join,” Bryan Dierlam recalled. “‘Hey, when can I have a pig or when can I have a heifer or when can I have a steer?’ My parents always took the attitude: When you’re old enough to do the work.”
Over the years, the Dierlam Feed Store has supported kids and teenagers as they’ve raised livestock. The store caters to customers of all sizes, from ranchers with more than 100 head of cattle to Victoria residents looking for seeds for their backyard garden.
Most of the numerous Dierlam cousins participated in the livestock show as kids or teenagers, and many continued their involvement as grown-ups. Wayne's younger brother, David Dierlam, was a beloved member of the Victoria Livestock Show community, and participated in numerous other agricultural groups and events throughout Victoria. David died in 2019 at the age of 61, the same year the family's feed store marked its 50th continuous year in in business.
Being a part of the Victoria community has always been an important part of the Dierlam’s business, and part of the reason why the family thinks the business has stayed open for so many decades.
“We’ve been here 52 years and we’re not going anywhere,” Bryan Dierlam said.
