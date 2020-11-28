Almost all of Texas is in some level of drought. Much of West Texas is exceptionally dry, and South, Central, and East Texas are just plain dry. Not to compare it with the drought of 2011-2012, but it looks like a dry spring as well. Rather than wait for next year to make decisions about what to do, now is as good a time as any to plan.
Inventory your pastures and estimate the current level of forage. A good rule of thumb, although it will vary due to forage type, is that 1 inch equals about 200 pounds of forage per acre. For example, 6 inches equals 1,200 pounds. Since grass growth has stopped until spring, unless you have winter pasture, what you estimate is what you have. However, grass managers say you need to “take half and leave half” so that you don’t “lizard lick” your pastures and allow for regrowth when it does rain. In reality, you should only use half of whatever amount you measure and estimate. Remember that not all the grass will be eaten at the same rate nor have the same quality and that not all your acreage grows the same amount of grass. Do enough measurements to get a good estimate in each pasture. Deduct brush acres from the total acreage.
A second good rule of thumb is that a cow will eat about 900 pounds of forage per month, so you will actually need about 1,800 pounds of forage per cow per month. Take half, leave half. Decide how many months of dry weather you are going to experience, or can put up with, and you get an idea of how much forage you will need for one cow. Now multiply that amount by the number of cows to determine the total amount of forage needed. If you have less forage than you need, you have too many cows and will need to either destock some or plan to supplement them. Your local county extension agent or NRCS can help you with more accurate estimates.
Another management consideration is the early weaning of calves, especially the heavier ones. Calves can be weaned and supplemented cheaper than supplementing the cow and her calf. We are entering the famous “Turkey Days” period of cattle prices so if you have enough forage that you can hold onto the calves and any cull cows until after the first of the year, prices will be better.
Doing a little figuring now on forage availability and adjusting your carrying capacity — even purchasing feed early — will help you weather this dry spell and be a little less costly.
