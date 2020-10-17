Beef herd management is an important topic for anyone preparing for calving season, said Joe Paschal, Texas A&M AgrliLife extension livestock specialist.
That’s why, like in years past, Paschal will offer a presentation about beef herd management during the 2020 South Texas Farm and Ranch Show. This year, Paschal said he plans to talk about current topics in beef herd management rather than strictly hot topics. Primarily, he plans to discuss winterizing a cow herd.
“I'll go through making sure the herd is up to date on vaccinations, treated for liver flukes, making sure you evaluate your nutrient supply, maybe getting your hay tested,” he said. “There’s a lot to go through.”
Paschal said he’ll discuss winterizing for a spring as well as a fall calving herd.
“So someone that’s like me that’s calving now, I’ll answer, ‘What are some things that I need to do?’” he said. “Be aware of heifers that need assistance with calving, for example.”
Additionally, Paschal plans to talk about how to make sure the cattle are in good body condition, regardless of what season they are calving, and touch on how to provide adequate nutrition for calves.
It's an important topic for all to make sure that whenever one's calving season comes around, things go smoothly, Paschal said.
“It costs a lot of money to run cows,” he said. “Spring and fall calving, nutrition, health and reproduction are all important.”
Paschal is also the moderator of the Cattleman's College II portion of the Farm and Ranch Show.
