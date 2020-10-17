As a beef producer, it's important for you to know how checkoff dollars are being put to work, said Jason Bagley, vice president of beef resources with the Texas Beef Council.
That’s why Bagley and several others will discuss how the Texas Beef Council is investing beef checkoff dollars during the beef promotion quality program's update at this year’s South Texas Farm and Ranch Show.
“We have innovative programs that reach consumers and industry partners alike as we work to increase beef demand both domestically and internationally,” Bagley said. “TBC encourages producers to get involved and stay informed about the beef checkoff.”
Jennifer Matison, vice president of marketing, will discuss the council’s Beef Loving Texans brand and advertising efforts, Bagley said. Russell Woodward, senior manager of channel marketing, will review retail trends and promotions. Bagley will cover international marketing efforts.
One bright side within the challenges of 2020 is that Texas Beef Council staff members have been able to directly reach more producers, Bagley said. The council wants to hear from producers to answer their questions, he said.
“At the end of the day, the beef checkoff is a producer-led program, and we want to hear from you,” Bagley said.
