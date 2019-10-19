Stephen Biles, IPM extension agent for the Texas AgriLife Extension Service, will deliver a presentation about integrated pest management strategies in agriculture on Thursday.
He is the second of three speakers between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. in Annex 1 and 2, and he is also the moderator.
Biles’ talk will focus primarily on strategies for hay farmers and cattle ranchers to scout for and manage pests in pastures.
Biles will share recommended treatments for fall armyworms and bermudagrass stem maggots, the two primary problem insects in hay meadows.
“We have revised our treatment threshold for the maggot, and we are looking for different strategies for fall armyworms constantly,” Biles said. “So, when it’s time to make a management decision, they know the best method for managing the insects.”
There is not an insecticide to apply to control the maggots. Once the flies lay eggs, the maggots hatch and are protected inside the stems of the grass where they feed and kill the stem terminals. So the strategies being developed focus on controlling the adult flies so they do not lay eggs in the hay or grass, Biles said.
“The timing is critical because if you apply insecticide too early, they recover and come back, and too late, they have already laid the eggs,” he said.
The discussion will address when the pest population is great enough to warrant insecticide application and when to do it.
“They do not need to spend their money on applying another insecticide without benefit,” he said. “With a crop like hay, the profit margin is thin, and they really want to get away without any insecticide – that’s ideal. If they can only afford to apply one insecticide, the timing when they do that is critical. I hope the work we are doing is going to help solve problems that the growers are encountering and increase profitability.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.