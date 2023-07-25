Supply and demand continue practically unchanged. Crop conditions and weather remain a concern. The cancellation of the Black Sea Deal and the lower value of the dollar pushed corn prices up.
In the last World Agricultural and Supply Demand Estimates (WASDE), the Department of Agriculture (USDA) reduced the estimated corn yield to 177.5 bushels/acre, down from 181 bushels/acre. At the same time, the USDA also increased the harvested acreage by 2.2 million acres, totaling 86.3 million acres. As a result, an additional production of 55 million bushels is expected. However, the agency also increased the estimated usage from the previous crop season. Feed and residual use more than offset reductions in corn use for ethanol. So, the beginning stocks decreased by 50 million bushels. Overall, the total supply practically didn’t change.
The U.S. Corn Crop Condition Index is still below the average during the crop season week 27. But it has been improving in the last weeks because of the timely rainfall. The latter weeks (36-40) are critical to crop yield. A good CCI during these weeks harbingers good productivity. Drought intensity has improved in Kansas and Nebraska, according to the US Drought Monitor. Nonetheless, the breadth of the drought has spread to a much broader area of the corn belt.
Iowa, the geographic center of the corn belt, has been warmer than average, but not as much as the drought year of 2012. However, 2023 has been drier than 2012. The lack of moisture reserves in the soil accentuates the crop’s vulnerability to weather patterns over the next couple of weeks. Coastal Bend has a better figure. 2023 has been cooler than 2022, about average. Also, the 2023 precipitation in the region has been above normal.
Because the Fed tamed inflation, the dollar’s value dropped. Thus, the U.S. became more competitive internationally. If the dollar value depreciates, it is cheaper for foreign countries to buy American products. Accordingly, the demand for U.S. corn may rise, pressuring prices up. Another relevant factor in the markets is the Black Sea Grain Deal cancellation.
Black Sea Grain Deal allowed Ukraine to export grains through the Black Sea. Russia withdrew from the deal, triggering volatility in the commodity markets. USDA ranked Ukraine as the fourth largest exporter and seventh producer of corn for the 2023/2024 marketing year. Since the start of the Black Sea Deal, Ukraine’s corn exports have exceeded 16.9 million metric tons. The cancellation of the deal boosted the prices.
The corn producer may benefit from higher prices as we approach harvest season.