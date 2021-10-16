Whether you are replacing trees or just adding to the existing landscape, fall is the best time to plant trees and shrubs.
The fall season allows plenty of time for the roots to become established before spring growth begins. There are steps you can follow that will help you select the right tree or shrub. The past several years’ weather has wreaked havoc on trees and shrubs. We are now seeing visual symptoms associated with the past droughts and other strange weather events like we had this year. Now is a great time to consider making changes, replacing or adding to your landscape.
First, measure the width or circumference of the area that you are planning to place a tree. Secondly, look at any height limitations that you may have. Next, completely evaluate the area. Look for obstructions that trees or shrubs may encounter. Are there underground or above-ground power lines in the area? Is the area part of a right-of-way? Will root systems grow towards a foundation or under a sidewalk Consider also, that trees and shrubs have root systems that extend out beyond the canopy or drip line. The measurements taken will help you determine which tree or shrub to select for a given area.
Also, if you select an evergreen tree that provides excellent shade, it is possible that you will have a hard time growing turf grass underneath its canopy. There is no question that some trees — magnolia, cottonwood and pecan — are messier than others. If they are planted near a sidewalk, patio or deck, you will have a big mess to clean up regularly.
As for shrubs, some shrubs may have attributes that are not very appealing. For example, the common ligustrum shrubs will succumb to leaf spot and cotton root rot as they age or encounter drought stress or overwatering. Select plants that are well-adapted to our area and can survive the roller-coaster weather patterns we experience. Do a little research to find the best plant material that will fit your needs, and at the same time, will not be susceptible to insect and disease problems.
I would like to make a few additional comments about selecting trees and shrubs. You will want to select plants that will grow into an area rather than outgrow an area. Like I said earlier, roots from trees and shrubs can impact foundations, sidewalks, fences or other structures on the property if they are planted too close. Keep in mind that trees and shrubs need room to grow. Make sure that shrubs are planted far enough away from the house to allow for air movement and foot traffic. I cannot tell you how many times I have tried to get to a hose water connection at a home and was unable to reach it through the shrubs. Also, make sure that there is enough space for escape or exit areas. If there is an emergency or an intruder, there needs to be enough room so that the escape is tangle-free or the intruder is easily identifiable. Lastly, large shrubs planted too close to an eave of a home may not only cause foundation issues but may grow tall enough to come in contact or damage the eaves or sides of the home.
Overall growth habits and characteristics need to be considered before selecting plant material. Trees and shrubs add beauty, shade and texture to the landscape. The long-term investment and improvement of your property will only increase in value. Even though we may not be able to obtain absolute perfection, we can at least get a lot closer by gathering the right information.
In conjunction with the fall planting season, the Victoria County Master Gardener Association will host a plant sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will be at the Victoria Educational Gardens, 283 Bachelor Drive. A whole host of plants and goodies will be available. Get there early to purchase what you need. If you have further questions or need more information, call the Victoria County Extension Office at 361-575-4581.
Source: Michael Potter, County Extension Agent – Horticulture, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.