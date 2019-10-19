1 Prosperity Bank

2 Northside Ranch, Pet & Garden Center

3 O’Reilly Auto Parts

4 T-L Irrigation Co

5 Hayden Outdoors Real Estate

7 Victoria County Farm Bureau

9 ABM Irrigation, Inc.

10 Victoria Electric Cooperative

15 SouthStar Bank

16-17 Warriors Weekend

18 Texas Corn Producers

19 Enlink Midstream

21-22 Southern Tire Mart

23 Positive Feed

24 The First State Bank

25 Dierlam Feed Store

26 Victoria Crossroads Independent Cattlemen’s Association.

30 Pretty Good Twine

31 Traditions Insurance

32 High Pressure Cleaning Solutions

33 DeltAg

34 Victoria Soil & Water Conservation District

35 Westway Feed Products

36 Victoria Farm & Ranch Supply Co.

37 VCS Companies

38 Texas Beef Council

39-41 Farm Bureau Trailer

42 San Antonio Steel Co.

43 Performance Lubricants, Inc.

44 LinkedAll Aerial Solutions

45-47 Farm Bureau Trailer

48-49 Capital Farm Credit

50 Lazy B Ag Management

51 Marek Ag

52 Victoria Farmers Market

53 MetLife Agricultural Finance

54 P&S Scale Company Inc.

56 Comal Coatings

57 Ag Resource Management

58 Aqua Purification

59 CS Nutrient

60 OnlyMoso, USA

61-62 Wholesale Tire Company

63 Texas Department of Agriculture

64 CW Fritcher Ent.

65 Ryker Tools

66 Amsoil North American Wholesale

67 Stay Tuff Fence Mft.

68 Ful-O-Pep Feeds

69 Victoria Ground Water District

71 Gasaway

73 LinkedAll Aerial Solutions

74 Sat-Energy

75 Lewis Cattle Oilers

78 Drinking Post Water

79 Lynn Group

101 Gensco Tire

102 Sukup Manufacturing Co.

103 Cutting Edge Knife

104 Fuel Masters

105 Apache2way.com

107 Victoria County Master Gardener Association

113 Farm Industrial

114-115 Scherer Kubota

116 Bill Spitzer & Associates

122-123 Texas Farm Bureau Educational Display

125-127 Precision Accessory

128-129 Scherer Kubota

130-131 Dale’s Fun Center

132-133 Holt Cat

134 GAC Factory Outlet

135 Atzenhoffers Velocity Powersports

142-143 Victoria County Master Gardener Association

201 Sidney Attachments

202 Flagpole Solutions

203 Saturn Sales & Service

207-210 Lag Industries

211 Rush

212 Victoria Farm Equipment Co.

213-218 Shoppa’s John Deere

220 Victoria Farm Equipment Co.

223 Dierlam Feed Store

225 Scherer Kubota

226 Bobcat of Victoria/Vermeer

227 Davy Ranch Supply

301 Rex Hidle & Associates

