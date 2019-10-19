1 Prosperity Bank
2 Northside Ranch, Pet & Garden Center
3 O’Reilly Auto Parts
4 T-L Irrigation Co
5 Hayden Outdoors Real Estate
7 Victoria County Farm Bureau
9 ABM Irrigation, Inc.
10 Victoria Electric Cooperative
15 SouthStar Bank
16-17 Warriors Weekend
18 Texas Corn Producers
19 Enlink Midstream
21-22 Southern Tire Mart
23 Positive Feed
24 The First State Bank
25 Dierlam Feed Store
26 Victoria Crossroads Independent Cattlemen’s Association.
30 Pretty Good Twine
31 Traditions Insurance
32 High Pressure Cleaning Solutions
33 DeltAg
34 Victoria Soil & Water Conservation District
35 Westway Feed Products
36 Victoria Farm & Ranch Supply Co.
37 VCS Companies
38 Texas Beef Council
39-41 Farm Bureau Trailer
42 San Antonio Steel Co.
43 Performance Lubricants, Inc.
44 LinkedAll Aerial Solutions
45-47 Farm Bureau Trailer
48-49 Capital Farm Credit
50 Lazy B Ag Management
51 Marek Ag
52 Victoria Farmers Market
53 MetLife Agricultural Finance
54 P&S Scale Company Inc.
56 Comal Coatings
57 Ag Resource Management
58 Aqua Purification
59 CS Nutrient
60 OnlyMoso, USA
61-62 Wholesale Tire Company
63 Texas Department of Agriculture
64 CW Fritcher Ent.
65 Ryker Tools
66 Amsoil North American Wholesale
67 Stay Tuff Fence Mft.
68 Ful-O-Pep Feeds
69 Victoria Ground Water District
71 Gasaway
73 LinkedAll Aerial Solutions
74 Sat-Energy
75 Lewis Cattle Oilers
78 Drinking Post Water
79 Lynn Group
101 Gensco Tire
102 Sukup Manufacturing Co.
103 Cutting Edge Knife
104 Fuel Masters
105 Apache2way.com
107 Victoria County Master Gardener Association
113 Farm Industrial
114-115 Scherer Kubota
116 Bill Spitzer & Associates
122-123 Texas Farm Bureau Educational Display
125-127 Precision Accessory
128-129 Scherer Kubota
130-131 Dale’s Fun Center
132-133 Holt Cat
134 GAC Factory Outlet
135 Atzenhoffers Velocity Powersports
142-143 Victoria County Master Gardener Association
201 Sidney Attachments
202 Flagpole Solutions
203 Saturn Sales & Service
207-210 Lag Industries
211 Rush
212 Victoria Farm Equipment Co.
213-218 Shoppa’s John Deere
220 Victoria Farm Equipment Co.
223 Dierlam Feed Store
225 Scherer Kubota
226 Bobcat of Victoria/Vermeer
227 Davy Ranch Supply
301 Rex Hidle & Associates
