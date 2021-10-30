After a rainy season, the Crossroads’ summer crops have been harvested, and many area farmers are now looking to purchase new augers, combines, sprayers, tractors and more. Unfortunately, low inventory levels at farm equipment stores are making it difficult for farmers to get their hands on these types of heavy machinery as quickly as they once could.
The low supply levels can be traced to labor and transportation shortages, said Seth Potts, a salesman at Hlavinka Equipment Company in Victoria.
“There’s pretty much nothing that’s easy to get a hold of, and it’s pretty much all hard to get a hold of,” Potts said.
Equipment that previously may have taken a week to arrive after ordering can now take four to five months to arrive, Potts said. This ordering delay can force farmers to plan new equipment purchases months in advance.
While his inventory levels were fine last year, supply shortages have caught up to the store this season, Potts said.
“Right now I’ve got seven tractors,” he said. “I’ll usually have closer to probably a dozen and a half and several other bigger pieces.”
The shortage has even extended to previously used equipment, Potts said. Hlavinka is advertising just seven pieces of used equipment on its website for the Victoria location.
“It’s everybody,” Potts said. “It’s not just us. Inventory levels are 50% or less than what they typically are.”
Inventory at Shoppa’s Farm Supply in Victoria is estimated at less than half of normal levels, said Wesley Cates, store manager. However, sales are remaining stable.
“We’re still selling just as much as we ever have,” he said. “We’re just having to sell it in advance. You just change how you’re doing business.”
The supply shortages in the farm equipment industry are reflective of shortages across most other industries, Cates said.
“Nationwide, that’s the story,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re talking to a GMC truck dealer or a moped dealer.”
John Deere workers in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas went on strike Oct. 14, but Cates believes it is still too early for the strike to have an impact on inventory levels at Shoppa’s, a John Deere dealership.
The supply shortage isn’t affecting prices at Shoppa’s, Cates said.
At Hlavinka, it’s a different story.
“Prices are anywhere from 8 to 15% more right now than it was a year ago today,” Potts said.
Generally, Hlavinka would see a 2.5% increase annually on large products like tractors, combines and sprayers, Potts said. This year, most large products like those saw a 10% or more price increase.
There’s no end in sight for the supply shortage in the farm equipment industry, Potts said.
“By all accounts, from any reports you read or anyone you talk to at the manufacturer, it’s at least another year before we maybe start seeing this thing get better,” he said.
