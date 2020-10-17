The South Texas Farm & Ranch Show continues to be the longest running (started in 1982) nonprofit regional farm and ranch show in South Texas and this year will enjoy its 36th year of success by providing quality, relevant, education for farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, and the general public. Originally, the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show was organized by local volunteers and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Now, the show is managed by a group of dedicated volunteers and AgriLife Extension personnel who serve on the South Texas Farm & Ranch Show Committee. Since its inception, the show has grown and continually provides scholarships to local and area high school students that are pursuing agriculture related degrees. Since 1991, over $270,000 of scholarship money has been awarded to more than 200 students in Victoria and surrounding counties.
Due to guidance set forth from the governor’s office, this year’s educational programs portion will be held virtually. The trade show, youth program, private pesticide applicator training, and luncheon programs are canceled. The focus of this year’s show will be on the golf tournament and the educational programs held virtually.
“The South Texas Farm & Ranch Show Committee thought it was very important to continue the show in the Covid era in some form or fashion. Therefore, we opted for the virtual format. The good news is that 14 hours of continuing education credit is available in the two days online for pesticide applicator recertification. We also hope to expand the number of teams at the golf tournament to try and supplement revenues for scholarships in lieu of no trade show this year.
The golf tournament will be Oct. 27th at Colony Creek. The virtual show will be Oct. 28-29.
One of the biggest educational draws to the farm and ranch show is the Cattleman’s College and it will take place on Oct. 28th. Speakers will focus on a variety of topics including grass identification, beef sustainability, pasture & forage management, beef perception, screwworms, beef marketing outlook and much more. Day one also offers a row crops segment featuring, industrial hemp production update, and crops research in the coastal bend. Finally, day one will conclude with wildlife sessions covering native plants for quail restoration, feral hog control, and managing rangeland for wildlife.
Starting early Oct. 29th will be a day dedicated to pesticide applicator recertification. All pesticide applicators including private, non-commercial, and commercial are required to get a certain number of continuing education units (CEU’s) to retain their license. Topics for this day will include IPM strategies, ranch management solutions, pesticide compliance, pesticide laws and regulations, and water issues.
Registration for all the educational programs will only be online. Please visit this website https://2020southtexasfarmandranchshow.eventbrite.com and register for the days and sessions of your choice. Registration will run through Oct. 29th and no refunds will be given. The cost for the virtual seminar will be $20/day/person.
For more information about the show call the Victoria County Office of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension at 361-575-4581.
