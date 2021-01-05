If a crop or livestock producer experienced a loss of quality because of natural disasters in 2018 or 2019, they might be eligible for federal financial assistance.
The United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency will begin accepting applications for the Quality Loss Adjustment Program Wednesday through March 5. The program will provide assistance to producers who suffered eligible crop quality losses due to natural disasters, according to a USDA news release.
Qualifying disasters include a hurricane, excessive moisture, flood, drought of a level D3 or higher, tornado, typhoon, volcanic activity, snowstorm, wildfire or related condition that occurred between Jan. 1 2018 and Dec. 31, 2019.
Eligible crops must have had at least a 5% quality loss reflected through a quality discount or a nutrient loss for forage crops. These include crops grown for food, planted and grown for livestock consumption, grown in a controlled environment or crops for fuel, according to the news release.
More information and applications can be found by visiting www.farmers.gov/quality-loss, calling 877-508-8364 for one-on-one support with applications or calling the Victoria County USDA Farm Service Agency office at 361-576-1129.
For each crop year, the maximum a person or legal entity may receive is $125,000 per year. A person or legal entity whose adjusted gross income in more than $900,000 may not receive assistance unless 75% or more of their income is from agriculture, according to the news release.
