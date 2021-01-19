Financial assistance for agricultural producers will be available to an expanded category of people who "face continuing market disruptions from changes in U.S. meat consumption due to the pandemic," according to a news release from the United States Department of Agriculture.
The expansion of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program allows producers of swine, broilers, laying hens, chicken eggs, pullets, turfgrass sod and turkeys who suffered a drop in revenue in 2020 as compared to their 2019 revenue because of the pandemic to receive up to 80% of their lost revenue from the program. Financial assistance is dependent of availability of funds.
New applications for the program and modifications to existing applications can be made by Feb. 26.
For producers who need to modify existing program applications can contact the Victoria County Farm Service Agency at 361-576-1129 Extension 2 or the Calhoun County FSA at 361-552-2969 Extension 2. Applicants can also receive one-on-one assistance by calling 877-508-8364.
To learn more, visit www.farmers.gov/cfap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.