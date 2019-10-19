MOULTON — Evelyn Chaloupka knew she’d have to do something about her dairy operation when one of the worst droughts on record hit South Texas in 2007.
“When all the low prices hit, we said it’s not going to work,” said Chaloupka, a co-owner of Four E Dairy in Moulton.
The answer to her troubles came quickly, when she soon read in Electric Co-op Magazine about a corn maze in Hondo. The operation is a member of The MAiZE, Inc., the world’s largest cornfield maze consulting and design company, which has over 280 maze locations across the world.
That summer, several members of the Chaloupka family became members of The MAiZE and formed Rocky Creek Maze. She planted 8 acres of corn to be used for a web of intersecting paths that fall.
“The maze has helped the dairy,” Chaloupka said. “In the years after we started the maze, we were making zero on the dairy.”
Chaloupka said Rocky Creek Maze, which now accounts for about a quarter of the Chaloupka family operation’s net income, helped save the farm from the fate of others in the county.
Elyse Chaloupka said drought and low milk prices in the 2000s knocked out the county’s few remaining dairy farms. She remembers more than 20 dairy farms in Lavaca County in the 1970s.
But, because milk flows through the Chaloupka family veins, Chaloupka said she knew the farm would find a way to return to dairy.
In 2009, Four E Dairy became one of about 50 Grade A raw milk farms in Texas.
In addition to the benefits of diversifying her business, Evelyn Chaloupka said she likes producing raw milk because of what it’s taught her.
“We learned a lot about good health and how you live,” Chaloupka said.
Four E Dairy’s operation now sells a variety of dairy products at its gift shop, including raw milk, raw cream and raw cheese. Four E Dairy also farms about 350 acres of grain.
The annual agritourism business, which revolves around the maze, has expanded to include a haunted trail, a kettlecorn station and a petting zoo.
The original Chaloupka dairy was started in 1947 by Ernest and Marcella Chaloupka, who had only two or three cows. Two of their sons, Erwin and Gene Chaloupka, took over in the 1970s.
Today, more than 300 cows are milked twice a day.
“It was started by my father-in-law,” Chaloupka said of the dairy operation. “Our two sons are running it now, we feel really, really lucky to have them. There are a lot of families that don’t have their kids come back.”
Elyse and Gene Chaloupka’s sons, Chad and Scott, began working at the ranch in 1999 and 2015, respectively.
For Chad, who earned a degree in dairy science at Texas A&M University, returning to the ranch was always part of the plan.
“I’ve always done this,” Chad said. “I just like being outdoors.”
Scott Chaloupka and his wife, Kim, came to the ranch more recently in 2015. Kim Chaloupka plans to take over her 70-year-old mother-in-law’s role as operation manager when Elyse Chaloupka retires.
The two brothers are also preparing a fourth generation to steer the dairy operation in the future.
Chad Chaloupka said his 11-year-old son already follows him into work, and is even on the Four E Dairy payroll.
“He likes his paycheck,” Chaloupka said.
