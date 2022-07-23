What happens to agricultural land when family members pass away, and their heirs have no knowledge or interest in working the land?
Every year thousands of acres of productive agricultural land is taken out of production permanently due to families not having an interest in continuing the practice of production agriculture. For many, it comes down to one simple problem…lack of training and understanding. Most young adults are now two to three generations removed from the family farm. Hence, the lack of knowledge in the next generation is compounding the problem in losing agricultural lands.
How do we try to stop this trend?
Through a partnership with Generation Next, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension has set up an online ag business start up school to address the development of younger agriculturalists. The Generation Next curriculum targets new landowners, those who are inheriting land, or those who are looking to start a new agricultural operation on an existing ranch. It is taught as an online school where participants will work toward developing a sound business plan with plenty of support from professionals who specialize in various field topics.
The course will include 12 online classes of expert instruction with a complete business plan by the end of the course coupled with a completion certificate and a Generation Next T-shirt. Topics to be covered in the course include how to start an agricultural business, understanding business taxes, insurance needs for your farm or ranch, tracking your finances, evaluating your land resources, grazing and wildlife management leases, basic ranch law (fencing, water, etc.), land management techniques, alternative operations and direct marketing, goal setting for success.
The course will be completely online and will run from Aug. 15-Nov. 6. The course will be taught in two-hour sessions per week. The cost for the course is $300 and is limited to the first 100 people registered. All registration will occur online at https://agrilifelearn.tamu.edu/s/product/generation-next-our-turn-to-ranch/01t4x000002ciQx.
Please contact Megan Clayton at 361-265-9203 or megan.clayton@ag.tamu.edu or generationnext.tamu.edu or my office at 361-575-4581 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.