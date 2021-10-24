The South Texas Farm and Ranch Annual Golf Tournament returns for an 18th year at 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at The Club at Colony Creek.
"We encourage anyone to come out," said Gill Dollins, the event co-chairman. "You don't have to be in agriculture to play."
The tournament helps raise money to fund educational scholarships offered to high school seniors pursuing an agricultural related degree. The scholarships are open to students in Victoria and surrounding counties.
Since 1991, the South Texas Farm and Rach Show has awarded nearly $300,000 in scholarships. Annually, the farm and ranch show usually raises about $20,000 for scholarships. Roughly $6,500 are raised through the golf tournament, said Dollins.
Last year, despite the farm and ranch show being held virtually, Dollins said they didn't see a lower number of participants in the tournament.
He said the fact that the tournament is outdoors in the open air and generally allows for social distancing likely helped keep attendance high. The tournament usually sees between 12 and 15 teams compete.
Teams can play for $400 and individuals for $100. Community members are also invited to sponsor holes for $100.
This year will also feature a special par 3 "Hole in One" contest. The winner will receive a ¾ ton Silverado truck sponsored by Atzenhoffer Chevrolet. The winner will be responsible for tax, title and license.
"We invite anybody that loves to play golf to come out and join us," said Dollins. "It's all going to a great cause."
