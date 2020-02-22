For the past decade 18-year-old Logan Johnson has lived by an old saying in the livestock world – never stop showing.
But his time in the ring will come to an end this year as he graduates and moves on to college.
“What I’ll miss the most is the showing, but really also just the fun times,” he said. “You spend a lot of time with your family and parents traveling and stuff. Not only are you with people you love and you’re having fun with, but the friends you’ve made, too. I’ve met so many people; I can’t even express how many.”
In addition to larger shows across the state, the Goliad High School senior is showing a goat in the Victoria County Livestock Show this year, as well as a hog and steer or heifer in the Ultimate Showmanship Livestock Show.
The Ultimate Showmanship Livestock Show is among a few special shows returning to the Victoria Community Center this year.
The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Saturday, and participants have to be in high school and show a lamb or a goat, a heifer or a steer and a pig for a chance to win the Ultimate Showmanship buckle.
Only about a dozen exhibitors usually participate because of the narrow requirements, said Paige Melton, the Victoria County extension agent for 4-H and youth development.
Johnson won grand champion for the Ultimate Showmanship competition in 2018 and reserve grand champion last year.
Competing in the show has taught him how to show a variety of animals in addition to the lambs and goats he has annually raised.
“There are a lot of people who can just show a sheep really good and can’t show a hog or a steer. It helps you be more knowledgeable and teach younger kids how to show their animals,” he said. “You can be a really good shower with one animal and then apply that to all the other animals.”
Johnson’s mom, Holly Johnson, said watching her son show for the last time is going to be difficult because she has enjoyed the experience so much.
“I’ve really gotten into it with my kids and watched them grow and learn responsibility and work ethic,” she said. “The things you learn in the barn, you can’t learn anywhere else.”
The Old Timers and Pee Wee livestock shows are also returning to the lineup of events, offering unique opportunities for veteran exhibitors and kids who are eager to get in the ring.
The Old Timers show gives former exhibitors a chance to revisit their showing days after the steer show on Friday, Melton said.
“For everybody that has already graduated from high school, it is just kind of time to reminisce, spruce of their skills and get back and show us what they’ve got,” she said.
Adults will be able to register for the event up to 30 minutes before the show, which is judged by showmanship winners.
On the younger end of the spectrum, the Pee Wee show is reserved for children pre-K through second grade who are not yet old enough to show.
“They’re like chomping at the bit, so they wish they could show now and we try and give them an opportunity to show us their skills before they’re in third grade,” Melton said.
Registration for the Pee Wee show is open until 30 minutes before it occurs from 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday. Exhibitors must show an animal that is already on the fair grounds.
Many of the participants have older siblings who are already showing, Melton said.
“It makes it even harder for them to sit around and wait; they are just so anxious to be able to get in the ring,” she said. “So we provide that opportunity for those kids.”
