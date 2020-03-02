As 16-year-old Julie Diebel stood on the stage at the Victoria Community Center on Monday with her grand champion steer, Harley, the auctioneer began to rattle off increasing numbers as bids rose.
The 1,297-pound steer sold for $12,500 to Manna Precast Concrete, Atzenhoffer Chevrolet, Prosperity Bank, Allan's Wrecker Service and Weaver & Jacobs Constructors at the Victoria Livestock Show's annual market auction. Last year's grand champion steer sold for $2,500 more, but, in spite of the lower sale, Julie said she's always happy for the opportunity to stand on that stage.
"It's amazing to be able to go out into the ring and have everybody bidding on your animal," Julie said. "It's such a blessing."
Julie's steer was one of 265 animals listed on the auction's sale sheet.
Market auction chair Shelly Marbach said the auction is important because the kids use the money to fund their next livestock show projects or save for college.
Leading up to the auction on Monday, Julie took the day off from school to visit with potential bidders.
Julie, who's raised steers since the third grade, said she and her two siblings have always put the money they earned from livestock auctions into their college funds.
Although only a junior at Victoria East High school, she already dreams of attending Texas A&M University to study biomedical sciences.
Julie said she will definitely raise another animal for next year's stock show season, but she's not yet sure if she'll compete at the Victoria Livestock Show.
"I might raise a heifer, but I've always worked with steers," She said.
Because this year was her second time as winner of grand champion steer, she is no longer eligible to show steers at the competition.
Either way, she said, she'll be returning next year to support her brother, Clayton Diebel, who sold the reserve champion steer on Monday night for $9,000.
