The most recent Drought Monitor https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/ indicates 95% of the state under some form of drought with 70% classified as severe to exceptional drought. Northwestern Victoria County is classified as being in a severe drought while the southeastern part of the county is in a moderate drought. Drought or dry spells are not unusual for Texas, and longtime ranchers have successfully dealt with them time and again.
Ranchers along the Gulf Coast deal with shorter dry spells and short droughts by using pasture rotation and not overgrazing. Pasture rotation allows grasses time to regrow and reseed and maybe catch a rain. Not overgrazing pastures or rangelands ensures there is enough root system below ground and leaf material above to allow the plant to regrow (given time and moisture). One system (rotation) depends on the other (proper grazing).
Rotational systems can be as simple as an electric fence dividing two pastures or an elaborate system of cross fencing. Most rotational grazing systems are developed around existing fences and pastures on the ranch rather than built from scratch. Each pasture may be different in size, types of grasses, brush, soil type, etc. that will affect how many animals can graze it for a period of time. Unless the pastures are all the same, each pasture has to be evaluated separately.
How much grass is left is very important too. One of my range science professors at Texas A&M told me his dad thought any grass left standing after the first freeze was wasted. He had a hard time convincing him otherwise. But it is true. The more grass you leave in a pasture reduces the amount of time it takes for the pasture to recover.
Native grasses tend to take a little more time to regrow and recover so we have usually recommended to “take half and leave half.” For introduced grasses (I formerly called them “improved grasses”), we can generally graze them down to about 75% of the initial height. These grasses are developed to grow faster and have higher protein and energy but may also have fertilizer and water requirements as well.
During dry spells or short droughts, we should add a few days and slow down pasture rotations a little. Harvest a little more forage and over time we might catch a rain. But don’t overgraze, just add a few days and over a few or several pastures you might add a few weeks or months grazing without real harm to the plants.
