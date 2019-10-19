Those interested in quail restoration can hear from Aaron Sumrall, Extension agent for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Matagorda County.
Sumrall has worked as a county Extension agent for 17 years and received a doctorate in wildlife ecology from Texas A&M. He is scheduled to make a reappearance at the annual South Texas Farm and Ranch Show.
Similar to last year, Sumrall will discuss how native plant populations relate to quail restoration and ecology. He will focus on Bobwhite quails specifically.
Bobwhite quails are native to North America and the Caribbean. They are land-dwelling birds.
Sumrall previously said that if the quails are cared for and growing, then local specials will also do well.
He is scheduled to speak from 1:30- 4:30 p.m. and moderate a discussion on management tips for establishing native habitats for wildlife.
