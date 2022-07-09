Many of you have probably noticed the assortment of farm equipment moving up and down the highways. Some may have even become irritated at having to wait as a farmer tries to get his gigantic harvesting machine across a major highway in Victoria County.
I usually smile and wave to the farmer and try and allow them the time and room to maneuver their equipment. I know how difficult it is to be a farmer in today’s modern world where only 2% of Americans are farmers and most don’t understand how basic production agriculture contributes to a local economy.
As long as there is plenty of food available at the local grocery store, no one seems to care.
In case you ever wondered about agriculture in Victoria County, most of the cropland in Victoria County is located south of U.S. 59 to the Calhoun County border. Victoria County currently has about 73,000 acres in crop production. These acres are broken down as; rice (2,000), corn (27,000), sorghum (17,000), cotton (25,000) and soybeans (2,000).
When you factor in hay production as a forage crop, you must add another 15,000 acres that are also being harvested or baled in these hot dry conditions. In wetter years, you can’t drive anywhere in the county without seeing fields full of round or square bales as ranchers are baling a very good cutting of hay from the heavy spring rains. That is just not the case this year.
Crop yields thus far have been well below average for our county with the really dry conditions during most of the growing season.
So far, corn yields have averaged 60-80 bushels/acre with more to be harvested and some completely zeroed out due to drought and no production.
Grain sorghum harvesting is in full swing now with reports of yields averaging 1,500-2,500 pounds/acre. These yields are also well below county averages.
Most of the cotton will not be ready for harvest until late August.
Hay yields have been very poor with many fields still not being baled due to drought conditions. The recent 1-2 inches of rain will help some fields produce the first cutting. An average round hay bale that is 5 feet by 5 feet in size will weigh between 800 and 1,200 pounds depending on a variety of factors including moisture content, tightness of bale, type of grass, etc. Therefore, it looks like we will have a deficit of hay in the short term.
Cattle numbers are holding steady for the moment with ranchers trying to decide how long to hold onto cattle and calves with little to no grass in pastures affected by the drought.
If we don’t get significant rain this summer and fall, you will see a huge amount of cattle taken to market. Demand is high in domestic and world markets as anyone can see by the prices per pound we have to pay for beef at retail stores.
Not to stop the good harvesting talk, but we are very dry again. We have had about 10 inches of rain through this part of July and our average for the year is 42 inches. Farmers and ranchers enjoy dry weather during harvest season so they can get the crops transported to market or into storage. However, at some point, once saturated soils become dry they must see rain again to be productive.
I think we are reaching extremely dry capacity in most areas of the county. Besides, farmers need a break from the harvest. Bring the rain.
