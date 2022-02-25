Seven thousand, two hundred and twenty—two miles from Beijing, far from the bloated and commercial spectacle of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in the city of Victoria, Texas, a contest of true sport reminded fortunate witnesses what competition is all about.
Ahead of the 76th annual Victoria Livestock show, Feb. 19's Wiener Dog Races sheared away the pomp and pageantry common to so much of modern athletic competition and tested more than 40 dachshunds in a trial of strength, speed, grit and determination.
Also of grace, for each low-slung gladiator who put paws to the arena sands exhibited their own brand of elegance and finesse.
They came without sponsorships, without the promise of lucrative advertising deals or statues built in their honor. Victory would bring them treats, ear scratches and the unyielding adoration of the good people who feed them and take them on walks.
Defeat would only bring pretty much the exact same thing.
The stage was set, and a champion would emerge.
The wiener dog races were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but devout fans of the sport will remember Victoria’s own Oscar, 7, from his 2020 victory in the Victoria Community Center arena. He returned to that same arena a little older and wiser, but the grueling training regimen of running up and down one side of his coach Nathan Withers’ fence led him to victory, proving to all assembled that he was still a very small giant of the game.
“He gets a lot of treats,” Withers said.
That’s not to say the event didn’t have its share of upsets.
Seven-month-old newcomer Rooster swept the puppy division, which is arguably composed entirely of newcomers, with the steadfast encouragement of her sister Sadie, who is, herself, a very good dog.
And then there were the stumbles. Toby, a wire-haired 8-month-old, paused just feet from the finish line–and the waiting arms of Joon Barnes, 4. Whether out of exhaustion, protest, or because he found something interesting to sniff, a more heart-wrenching display hasn’t been seen since Mary Decker’s tragic and iconic fall during the 1984 Olympics 3000-meter finals.
Not all of them went home with trophies, but all of them are wiener dogs, and all of them are winner dogs.
