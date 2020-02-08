One of the more interesting County Extension Educational Programs I am asked to speak at is the “New Landowner” programs.
I am often asked to discuss livestock enterprises (cattle, sheep or goats) but I always start with “why” the new landowners (and some not so new I have found) are interested in raising livestock.
Some of the folks who attend these might have prior experience with livestock and some none, some are retired or nearing retirement, while others are still working. But all want to have a profitable livestock enterprise.
Last month I was in Washington County at one of these meetings and listened to the chief appraiser discuss agricultural evaluations for tax purposes. These are erroneously called agricultural tax exemptions. They are not. Agricultural producers pay taxes on the value of agricultural production of their property. For livestock, state tax code requires the equivalent of five animal units to be granted an agricultural evaluation for livestock on any property. I found this interesting because the tax definition of an animal unit is a 1,000-pound cow, two 500-pound calves, or six sheep or goats.
Professionals who work in grazing management have used the animal unit as well. But their definition is based on the amount of forage consumed annually by a 1,000-pound cow and her calf (up to six months of age), about 9,500 pounds per year (based on about 26 pounds of dry matter intake per day).
This might lead to some confusion, but it should not. Agricultural tax evaluation is based on number of head of cows (with or without calves) while the animal unit used in grazing management is based on forage quantity consumed, but without regard to forage quality. I bring this up because although only five head of 1,000-pound cows are required for agricultural evaluation, it doesn’t always mean that the property can realistically (profitability, sustainably) support five head.
Here’s why:
Five head of cattle (5 animal unit) are calculated to consume about 47,500 pounds of forage annually, or more than 40 large round bales. Grazing should take only half of the grass and leave half in the pasture, for adequate regrowth. If that is the case, twice as much grass must be grown as grazed, a total of 95,000 pounds or more than 80 round bales.
Depending on type of grass, rainfall, soil fertility, and other factors, most grasses produce a fraction of that amount which means that several acres could be needed to support just one animal unit for a year.
Nutritional (grazing and supplemental feed) costs account for the greatest expense in raising livestock and increasing supplemental feed cost is an indicator of overstocking. Overstocking -placing more animal unit on the land than it can provide forage for – reduces grass stands, increases weed and brush encroachment, compacts the soil, and causes erosion. In some cases, the reduction in taxes levied based on the agricultural evaluation could be less than the actual cost of running a livestock operation, regardless of the number of head, because of all the other costs involved. Put a pencil to it.
