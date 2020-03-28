Tent caterpillars attack several species of broadleaf trees and shrubs, producing unsightly webs, or tents. When their populations become large, the caterpillars can defoliate trees, stunting their growth. We are seeing the beginning of populations now.
The keys to eliminating tent caterpillars are identifying them early and accurately, understanding their life cycle, and using appropriate cultural or chemical control measures.
Life Cycle
In late spring to early summer, female moths deposit egg masses on tree trunks or small twigs. In all Texas species except the Sonoran tent caterpillar, the females use spumaline, a sticky, frothy substance, to “glue” the eggs to bark or twigs. The spumaline also serves as a hard, protective covering around the egg mass.
Egg masses remain on the trees during most of the summer, fall, and winter. Caterpillars, or larvae, hatch from the eggs in early spring about the time the leaves on their host plants emerge. Within a few days, eastern and western tent caterpillars feed on these new leaves.
Tent caterpillars form small webs and enlarge them as they grow. The web is most often found in a crotch of small limbs and protects the larvae at night and during rainy spells. Because the larvae move from their tents to feed on leaves, damage can occur some distance from the web. Defoliation is often concentrated because tent caterpillars feed in groups.
Eastern and western tent caterpillars form large, conspicuous webs. The Sonoran tent caterpillar spins a small web when it molts but does not live in it at other times.
As they grow, the larvae molt or shed their skin several times. During growth stages, or instars, caterpillar size progresses between molts from small (1 inch) to large (1¾ inches). The color pattern can also change from instar to instar.
One of the most common tent caterpillars is the forest tent caterpillar. It does not build a tent but spins a loosely woven resting mat on trunks and larger branches. Dozens of caterpillars may congregate on these mats between feedings.
Management
Base your management program on the amount of defoliation, unsightly webs, and the nuisance the caterpillars cause. For best control, you may need to use a combination of cultural and chemical techniques.
- Cultural control
- During winter pruning, inspect the trees for egg masses, which appear as swellings on small, bare twigs. Normal pruning often removes the tent caterpillar eggs before they hatch. Dispose of the egg masses pruned from the trees.
Prune twigs containing webs when you first notice them in the spring. If they are in areas where you cannot or do not want to prune, destroy the webs by hand using a long pole or high-pressure water spray.
Burning the web and caterpillars is hazardous and not recommended.
Kill caterpillars knocked from the tree or crawling around the home by crushing them or placing them in a bucket of warm, soapy water. Sweep up the dead caterpillars and dispose of them.
- Biological control
- Beneficial insects can reduce tent caterpillar populations. Parasitic wasps in the genera Cotesia, Bracon, and Hyposter attack the larval stage of tent caterpillars. Trichogramma species attack tent caterpillars eggs. Birds, lizards, and insects such as assassin bugs and paper wasps also feed on tent caterpillars.
- Chemical control
- Before spraying for tent caterpillars, consider that although the individual leaves already fed upon will remain damaged, trees that have been defoliated early in the season will usually put on new leaves. It is useless to spray if the tent caterpillars have been allowed to feed and complete their development. Even so, removing the tent will eliminate the unsightliness of the tent itself. Tents are resistant to weather and will remain in the tree a long time unless they are removed.
During the winter, smother the eggs by spraying them with dormant oil, a highly refined oil that spreads uniformly and coats dormant insects and eggs. The product label will include which species may be sprayed with these oils. When using horticultural (petroleum-based) oils, spray the plant well, since the level of control depends on the thoroughness of the coverage.
Some naturally derived products include active ingredients such as Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) variety kurstaki, spinosad, or insecticidal soap. These products work best on smaller caterpillar stages. When spraying Btkurstaki and spinosad on foliage, spray the plant thoroughly so the product will be picked up and eaten by the caterpillars. Bt is selective in that it targets only caterpillars, while spinosad works on insects that chew a lot of foliage. Insecticidal soap is a contact-kill insecticide and must be sprayed directly on the caterpillars to kill them.
Plant-derived insecticides include active ingredients such as pyrethrum and d-limonene. Some of these formulations work when they come into contact with the pest, while some may have an oil-based component similar to horticultural (petroleum-based) oils. Both petroleum-based and plant oils must be applied with good coverage directly to the pest to ensure that the product works properly.
Many longer-lasting, synthetic pesticide products provide faster, longer-lasting control than do most plant-derived insecticides and work on all growth stages of the caterpillar. However, most of these products can kill beneficial insects as well as the caterpillars. Active ingredients to look for include bifenthrin, cyfluthrin, esfenvalerate, fluvalinate, permethrin,acephate, and carbaryl.
For more information call the Victoria County Extension Office at 361-575-4581.
Source: Wizzie Brown, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, Entomology Library
