Morgyn and Falyn Hempel have packed schedules. Between their school lessons at home, working on their family’s ranch, and activities like their bowling league, they have full days.
Their schedule made it hard for them to participate in 4-H clubs, many of which meet in the evenings and are often a long drive from their home in Inez.
So the Hempel family, along with some other families who homeschool their children, decided to form the Heritage Homeschool 4-H Club last year. The group has proven hugely popular and has grown to include 107 kids from Victoria and surrounding counties, said Leanne Hempel, the girls’ mom and the club manager. For families who home-school, meeting during the day is often more convenient than an evening meeting, Hempel said.
This year at the Victoria Livestock Show, Morgyn and Falyn will join other kids from the Heritage Homeschool 4-H Club who will exhibit at the county fair. The 15-year-old twins plan to enter photographs they’ve taken in the county fair. Through 4-H, they’ve gotten involved in photography, advanced baking, archery, soil and conversation, public speaking, and more.
“It’s so rewarding,” Hempel said. “It’s nice for them to have so many different kids to hang out with.” Leanne and Roger Hempel are the owners of Hempel Hay and Cattle.
Among the many things they’ve learned at 4-H, Morgyn and Falyn are also participating in a veterinary science program that requires them to complete 500 clinical hours. As part of that work, the girls stitched up their family dog, Patches, when the dog cut her flank while running under a fence on their family ranch. After learning how to perform stitches using gel squares and practice kits, the twins were ready to help mend Patches under the supervision of a trained veterinarian. After they complete their clinical hours and the coursework, Morgyn and Falyn can sit for the state exam to become certified veterinary assistants.
Morgyn, Falyn and their 13-year-old brother Caden will also show heifers in the upcoming livestock show. All three Hempel children have learned a range of skills through 4-H, but they’ve also developed leadership experience as officers in the club, their mother said.
“It’s been great to see their independence,” Hempel said. “They’ve really been able to take on everything and the responsibility of leading the group and helping the younger kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.