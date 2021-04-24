WHARTON — Eighteen-wheelers kept coming one direction Tuesday near Kubicek Turf Farms — away from the fields of turfgrass and on to customers across Texas.
Turfgrass — a commercial crop that can be harvested about two or three times per year — experienced a significant cutback following the February winter storm. As crop producers like Myles Kubicek work to supply the statewide demand, the most productive turf region in Texas is still making its return to pre-freeze production output.
Turfgrass, also referred to as sod grass, is a commercially grown variety of grass for landscaping such as lawns and athletic fields. Well-known varieties include Bermuda and St. Augustine. Of the more than 23,000 certified acres across 29 Texas counties that grow varieties of the crop, more than 9,000 acres, or about 38%, of that production is between Matagorda and Wharton counties, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Crop Acreage Data report.
Reported, certified acres of crop production are those that farmers have told the federal government they will commit to growing in their fields. USDA data place total crop production even higher than those that are certified.
Decade-long growth shows Texas sod production increased from about 42,000 acres in production in 2009 to 49,000 acres in 2019, according to the United States Department of Agriculture National Agriculture Statistics Service.
“Put your finger on the map and say ‘that’s where turf is produced’ and Matagorda and Wharton counties is what you’ll get,” said Matagorda County Extension Agent Aaron Sumrall.
Turf fields are on a rotation cycle for harvesting and replanting. When a historic weather event arrives, like the February winter storm, turf fields with freeze damage that are on a yearlong rotation can have lower yields. It also took some turf fields out of production, Sumrall said.
“Some of those turf varieties aren’t built for a freeze,” Sumrall said. “We are having some substantial turf losses due to that freeze.”
In Wharton County, extension agent Corrie Bowen said the freeze caused a need to replant about 80% of turf acres across the county.
At the 950-acre Kubicek operation, he said his turf fared well because few of their acres in production needed to be replanted with new seeds after some fields sustained lost crops from ice coverage. This is partially because turf crops often do not need new seeds for their next growth cycle.
For those damaged fields, a cycle of crops that would have been ready in May will not be harvested until the fall.
Turf’s harvesting process involves a sod harvester machine pulling up strips of turf, then loading it on the back of the machine as it moves through a turf field.
A sod harvester leaves behind strips, or ribbons, of turf. Over the next growing cycle, runners, or connecting turf, will grow between the long ribbons to fill in the field for another harvest.
Many runners in the Kubicek fields died because of the freeze.
Snow can have an insulting effect on some crops, while a sustained period of freezing temperatures and ice coverage can cause crop losses, Bowen said.
“You really don’t want to sell something that’s not 100% guaranteed quality,” Sumrall said.
Turf is often sold to landscaping companies or nurseries, Kubicek said. Other buyers include sports fields and golf courses. Thomas Turfgrass, which operates in Wharton County and other counties in Texas, supplies turf for some of Texas’ largest sports fields.
Among other sports fields, the business has installed turf for Kyle Field at Texas A&M University, the Cotton Bowl in Dallas and Louisiana State University’s Tiger Stadium, according to spokesperson Cecilia Brown.
Throughout the past year, there have been fewer sports field installations, but demand from landscaping and nurseries’ has picked up.
On an average day, Kubicek said almost 30 18-wheelers will leave full of turf from his fields. At times, he said he has to tell new customers he cannot fill an order because of the shorter supply.
“I wish we never would have got that freeze,” he said.
