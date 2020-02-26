Kierra Garcia wears long, pink nails as she tends to her hogs: Absolut, Brandy, Stella and Bellini.
She usually wouldn’t dress so nice, but, three days before this year’s Victoria Livestock Show, Garcia, 18, has just posed for her senior photos.
Garcia and her mom, Nikki Molina, cry every year at the end of the auction, when she sends to slaughter the hog she spent half a year raising.
“We don’t even walk her down anymore,” Molina said. “We hand Dave (Garcia’s uncle) the whip. I grab her, we go to the bathroom, gain our composure, cry a little bit and then we come out.”
This year, the tears won’t just be for the hogs she’s sending to market.
Garcia, a senior at Victoria East High School, will show at the Victoria Livestock Show for the last time Thursday afternoon.
Molina said her daughter has been raising hogs since she was in third grade, when her grandfather, Joe Molina, taught her the ropes.
“When she first started, it’s not that she wanted to,” Nikki Molina said. “My dad wanted someone to show, and she was gonna do it for PoPo. It just stuck with her.”
Joe Molina said all his grandchildren have shown animals at one point or another, but Garcia was the only one who stuck with it every year she could.
What does Garcia love so much about hogs?
“Their personalities,” she said. “They’re like dogs.”
Like the hogs in “Animal Farm,” she said, “they are pretty smart.”
When Brandy gets hot, Garcia said, she’ll hold her water spigot down to wet the area before she lies down. Another of her pigs only uses the restroom in one corner.
In recent years, Garcia’s uncle, Dave Garza, has served as a mentor to her. He helped organize the barn on Burroughsville Road where Garcia and several other members of Kelley Creek 4-H keep their hogs.
Garza’s stepson, Liam Winks, has been traveling with Garcia to shows for years now.
Although showing has become a big family project, Garcia said she’s the only one who shows among her friends, most of whom she’s met through her high school drill team.
“They think it’s cool,” Garcia said. “Especially the fact that I have the opportunity to do it because not everybody does.”
Garcia said they support her hard work with pig-themed gifts. She said she’s received everything from socks and shirts to a customized Yeti.
After graduation, Garcia plans to attend UHV. She doesn’t think agriculture will have a place in her professional life – she’s currently considering nursing – but she plans to come back to the barn to mentor younger kids.
“She’s really good at driving pigs,” Molina said. “She’ll help other kids learn.”
But Garcia said she’ll miss the experience of raising the animals that have a special place in her heart.
“I think this group is my favorite just because it’s my last,” she said.
