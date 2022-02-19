Three people who have been involved with the Victoria Livestock Show Hog Show, including one exhibitor, died in the past year. Their families have written tributes to them.
Martin "Pee Wee" Robles
Martin "Pee Wee" Robles was involved in 4-H and FFA for 48 years, from showing steers in the 50's to watching his grandkids show in his last moments here.
He started buying animals in 1974. He never missed a year, travelling over 200,000 miles to buy show animals.
Despite being confined to a wheelchair in 2010, he continued to travel and be involved until 2021.
In 1981, he made his first trip to Canadian, Texas to purchase pigs, while most people bought from local hog breeders.
In 1990, Pee Wee made his first trip to Illinois, Indiana and Ohio to purchase pigs. Pee Wee lived for these trips, always meeting lots of people, drinking lots of beer, having a fun time and of course picking the best pigs. Over time, when he would attend the pig sales or any auction, many breeders would call him by name and he became a very familiar face.
In 2015, he started a buyer's group called Texas Volunteers. His purpose was to raise money to give to kids at the auction. Giving is what Pee Wee loved to do.
His generosity, one-of-a-kind smile, and numerous jokes will be something we cherish forever.
Raelyn Starr Reyes
Raelyn Starr Reyes was an exhibitor in the VLS, and the Inez 4-H Club since 2017. She is the daughter of Thomas and Kristen Lambright, and Rudy Reyes Jr., as well as a sister to three beautiful girls who were her absolute world, Adleigh, Whitley and Kora.
In May 2021, Raelyn was in an accident that took her life but not her presence. Our whole world was shattered, we now had to face every parents’ worst nightmare head on.
Raelyn was 15 years old and so full of life. She had a fire in her heart for all things livestock and a burning desire to show pigs. It was her jam and was pretty much love at first sight.
I can remember when she was as little as 5 years old she would beg and plead to have a pig. While I knew nothing about them, I knew we’d have to figure out how to make this happen in the future. So, we did, with the help of our incredible show family.
I’m not sure if it were the pigs or the memories that were made in the barn, but it brought out the best in her. Showing pigs quickly became such an important part of her life and she would spend half the year and countless hours in the pig barn learning so many life lessons.
This is something that was done as a family, it brought us together, and from it, we made so many memories. To be honest, it was our favorite time of the year, and it is this we miss the most about her.
We have started a scholarship fund to help defray the costs of ag projects for kids. This year we are showing up with “RSR show team.” It’s a scholarship team we started in complete honor of her. We were able to sponsor seven students with the help of our incredible friends, family and community.
Raelyn saw the good in people and was fulfilled by watching others find their courage to reach for the stars.
Darlene Willemin
One of this year’s Victoria Livestock Show Volunteer Legacy honorees is Darlene Willemin.
Darlene’s passing made an impact on many people’s lives, whether she knew them for one day or a lifetime. She truly never met a stranger. She was the most caring woman and always gave 110% of herself to others, never taking anything in return.
Darlene was a leader and co-leader for the High-Bidders 4-H Club for many years. Her participation in the Victoria Livestock Show began when her children started showing hogs in 2007 and carried on when she became a member of the Market Hog Committee. She helped with hog tag-in and checking in hogs on show day and continued this even following her own children’s graduation.
Darlene and her husband Brad, along with their cooking team participated in the VLS Cook-off competition. She cooked her award-winning jackpot beans and margaritas.
Darlene and her wiener dog Gemma even entered and won the Wiener Dog races one year.
Darlene and Brad were married for 34 years and were blessed with three sons, Sean (Bethany), Cory (Talynn) & Tyler (Jordan).
She began her career at Kurtz Printing where she served the Victoria area for 32 years. She loved her job with all her heart and continued to work no matter the circumstances.
Her family and friends meant the world to her. She filled every room she walked into with love and positivity. Darlene didn’t go anywhere without her wine, whether it was from her all-time favorite, Gulf Breeze Winery, or her Walmart box wine.
Darlene enjoyed spending her free time in Rockport, at the lake or with her two beautiful granddaughters, Brynley and Raely.
Darlene was a lifelong member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Coletoville and carried her faith everywhere she went. She was a faithful servant of the Lord serving as a Sunday School teacher, vacation bible school coordinator and organizing the live auction at the church bazaar for many years.
Darlene loved unconditionally, gave of herself unselfishly and was truly an amazing wife, mother, friend and Lala to her sweet granddaughters. She is extremely missed by anyone who was fortunate enough to know and love her. She loved life and lived it to the fullest each every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.