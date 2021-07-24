Have you ever wondered how farmers and ranchers are able to purchase restricted or state-limited use pesticides?
These are chemicals that are not commonly sold at lawn and garden centers or other retail outlets. Most times, you have to go to a feed store, chemical dealer, or farm and ranch supply outlet. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decides which chemicals will be considered restricted or not, and the words "Restricted Use" will be clearly printed on the pesticide container label. Restricted and state-limited use chemicals require a pesticide applicator’s license to purchase. The process for obtaining this license is two-fold.
First, you must attend a Texas A&M Agrilife Extension-sponsored training program. This training program is a video and lecture classroom presentation that usually lasts three and one-half hours. Upon completion of the training, you will need to take a 100-question multiple choice test sponsored by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) and pass with a score of 70 or better. TDA has outsourced the administering of the test to an independent vendor named PSI. Testing locations are located throughout Texas and the closest ones to Victoria are in Corpus Christi or Houston.
Once you have paid to take the test and passed, you will send a payment of $100 to TDA, and they will issue you a private pesticide applicator’s license. This license is good for five years and requires continuing education units (CEUs). You must obtain 15 CEU hours in the five-year period following the issuance of your pesticide license. Of the 15 CEU hours, two hours must be in laws and regulation and two hours must be in integrated pest management (IPM). The other 11 hours can be any combination of all the categories. You obtain the CEU hours by attending Texas A&M Agrilife Extension-sponsored educational programs held throughout the year. At a much higher cost, CEUs are offered online by various independent companies.
If you are interested in obtaining a license, I am conducting a training class on Aug. 12 beginning at 8 a.m. The training will be conducted at the offices of Texas A&M Agrilife Extension–Victoria County located at 528 Waco Circle in Victoria. The cost of the training will be $10 per person. Please call 361-575-4581 to reserve a space for the event or if you have any questions. Study materials are available for purchase prior to the training at a cost of $40 and can be picked up prior to the event. Details about locations for the TDA test will be covered in detail after the training.
