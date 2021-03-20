Many folks ask how the plant-based products that are now in the grocery stores affect the demand for true beef. It is a good question and one that Texas A&M Agrilife has explored along with other land grant universities. Below is an excerpt from a “Beef Cattle Browsing” article that sheds good light on the subject. Will these products have staying power in the market of the consumer? We shall see. It does appear to have a market, much like organic products.
Plant-based alternatives are chosen by some consumers in place of beef. A survey of over 3,000 consumers, weighted to be representative of the U. S. population, was conducted in September 2020. Plant-based protein products were compared to beef. Lab-based protein alternatives are being developed but are not currently marketed, so they were not included in the study. Highlights of results were as follows:
- Beef is chosen about three times more than plant-based.
- Consumers’ perceptions of taste, appearance, price, naturalness, protein, and iron of beef greatly exceeds that for plant-based proteins.
- Plant-based had high perceptions for the environment, health, and animal welfare, but still were ranked slightly lower than beef for those factors.
- Cholesterol, fat and fiber were ranked higher for plant-based products and these are major reasons some consumers purchase such items.
- Nutrient content on labels did not significantly affect purchase of either beef or plant-based burgers.
- Typical regular meat consumers in a restaurant would pay $1.87 more for a beef burger than a Beyond Meat burger. Vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians (those primarily consuming plant-based foods but with some animal products in moderation) would pay $1.48 more for Beyond Meat.
- But at retail, typical meat consumers would pay only $0.29/pound more for store-brand 80% lean ground beef over Beyond Meat; those with preferences for alternative diets would pay at retail $2.32/pound more for Beyond Meat.
- At retail, under contemporary pricing, only about 2% of regular meat consumers would choose Beyond Meat or Impossible burger.
- At food-service sources, only 5% of regular meat consumers would choose Beyond Meat burgers over beef.
- Consumers selecting Beyond Meat products were more likely to be younger, have children at home younger than 12, have higher income, live in a Western state, have a college education, and be affiliated with the Democratic party.
- Changes in price of beef have much more effect on decisions to buy beef than do changes in price of plant-based products, so plant-based burgers are relatively weak substitutes for beef.
The authors noted the following:
- If prices of plant-based products decrease, regular beef consumers would become more likely to purchase such products.
- Emphasis should continue on the positive characteristics attributed by consumers to beef.
- Relative price of chicken breast is much more important in affecting demand for beef than is price of plant-based products.
- Improvement in taste and appearance of plant-based products would make them more competitive with beef.
- The beef industry should concentrate on improving overall size of the market and developing ways to improve profitability of beef producers.
Source: Kansas St. Univ., Jan 17, 2021. (https://agmanager.info/livestock-meat/meat-demand/meat-demand-research-studies/impact-new-plant-based-protein-0); Texas A&M Beef Extension March Beef Cattle Browsing; Dr. Joe C. Paschal, Extension Livestock Specialist, Corpus Christi, and Dr. Stephen P. Hammack, Extension Beef Cattle Specialist Emeritus, Stephenville, Editors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.