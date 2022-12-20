Over the years I have written about the importance of Brahman and Brahman influenced breeds to commercial cow calf production in the U.S. The forerunners of these cattle were first introduced to the U.S. over 200 years ago as novelties. Soon after, the true value of their genetics for beef production in the warm and tropical south began to be understood as they improved the fertility and growth and even the carcass traits of the southern cattle that existed then.
The Bos taurus purebreds at that time in the U.S., Angus, Hereford and Shorthorn, did not thrive in the South. Most of the cattle raised by smaller farmers and ranchers were crosses involving dairy breeds like Jersey because of the value of milk for the family and some income. Many of these southern cattle were inbred (closely related) and as a result had lowered fertility and reduced growth and weight. Internal and external parasites and diseases were rampant since there were no commercially available dewormers, insecticides, or vaccines. There were no improved grasses nor herbicides or fertilizers and little drought or winter supplemental feeding to maintain or improve the cattle.
Within 50 years of their introduction, the Bos indicus cattle, forerunners of the Brahman breed (forerunners because the breed was not formed until 1924) and the breeds they influenced (Beefmaster, Brangus, Santa Gertrudis, and the Victoria Hereford or McFaddin cattle to name a few) began to change beef production in the southern U.S. and the Gulf Coast through crossbreeding that can still be seen today.
Crossbreeding creates hybrid vigor, caused by the interaction genes or alleles from the different types of cattle. Hybrid vigor is highest (10 to 20% increase) in those traits greatly affected by the hot and humid environment — fertility, milk production, growth, and disease resistance and parasite tolerance, making the crosses highly desirable. In addition to hybrid vigor, these new crosses carried the genetics for continued adaptability to hot humid environments plus genes for fertility, milk production, and growth to their progeny.
The Brahman influenced breeds have been a mainstay for commercial beef production in the Victoria crossroads and the Gulf Coast region for many generations. They form the backbone of commercial beef cow herds that use other breeds like Angus, Hereford, or Charolais to produce crossbred calves for the feedyard and beef. However, without the influence of the Bos indicus cow, cow calf production in our area (and the added value of having it) would be much less! Just so you know.