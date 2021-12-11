County Extension Agents get a lot of calls this time of year asking about winter supplementation needs for their cattle. It is hard to recommend a specific feed without knowing anything about the cattle or the forage (hay) that will be fed to them.
Everyone knows that the nutrient requirements vary between “just bred” and late bred (almost calving) cows, between heifers and cows, and between lower and higher milking cows. You know that cow size increases feed (and supplement needs) but the nutrient requirements are generally the same. The level of fatness or body condition score of a cow affects her nutrient requirements, as thin cows (more than a few ribs showing) require more than cows with all their ribs covered. And of course, as last February taught us all once again, cold, especially extreme cold, increases nutrient requirements – especially energy.
Hay represents the forage that cows would normally be eating this winter. You might feed a little less if you have a little better grazing or winter pasture. Almost 90% of what a cow will eat from now until spring will be hay that we have raised or purchased. And we should know what the nutritive value of that hay is so we can better balance our winter supplemental feeding programs. If it is trash, at least you will know it.
Most grass hays range between 6 and 12% crude protein (CP) and between 40 and 55% total digestible nutrients (TDN), a measure of energy. Knowing exactly what each cutting, or purchase of hay is can allow you to feed the better (higher) quality hay to those cows that need it and then feed the lower quality hay to those cows that don’t need to be heavily supplemented. I have been surprised (but not often) that hay I purchased is actually better than I expected.
Submitting a hay sample for testing is not difficult or expensive, your County Extension Agent can help or lend you a hay probe for sampling. Sample at least 10% of your bales (per cutting or purchase) and then mix them in a plastic bag and label the bag. The form is online soiltesting.tamu.edu and for most grass samples the NIR analysis (No.7) for $8 is sufficient. You will get results usually within a week after and it will provide you with CP and TDN. Once you have that, you will know what else you need to provide to better manage the winter nutritional needs of your cows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.