In addition to the impact of COVID-19 on the cattle market, farmers and ranchers in Victoria and surrounding counties are dealing with severe or extreme drought conditions.
Most of South Texas is experiencing similar conditions and has been since last fall. Agricultural producers are generally optimistic and will try to plant crops or maintain their cattle herds with the thought that the next good rain is just one day away.
However, farms and cattle herds still need to be tended to maintain productivity and whether it rains or not or whether the prices are good or not, that next good year is right around the corner.
Even in drought, spring is the season for calves to be born, and by now, most of the calf crop is on the ground. Looking at the market, it is difficult to decide what you need to do versus what you can afford. Prior to the pandemic, the cattle industry was already showing signs of reducing the cow herd, the U.S. having produced records amount of high-quality beef for the past few years. This trend will continue for a couple of years, both the reduction in the national cow herd size and record beef production (barring any major beef plant closures). The calves that are responsible for the continued large supply of beef are already on the ground and in the feedyards.
Although calf prices are down now, projections are that calf prices will rally a little in the fall and winter – when these spring calves are weaned and marketed – mainly as a reflection of slightly smaller calf crop. There will still be plenty of calves for buyers to choose so producers should consider management practices that improve both the price and total return on their calves.
Castration of bull calves is at the top of the list. Most of the calves marketed will be males, – many of the heifers will be retained as potential replacements – so the impact of better prices for steer calves will raise the average price received on all calves.
Next on the list to improve income is to implant the steers while you still have them in hand. Implanting costs less than a $1.50 per head so any added gain will return you a positive return. Even in dry years implanted steer calves gain an added 5% and in wet years they can gain 10% or more.
Both of these practices only require working half of the calf crop (so half the work) and both will improve price (castration) and total return (implanting).
If there were one other thing I would do (three actually), I would certainly vaccinate those calves for the Blackleg diseases and consider monitoring and treating (as necessary) for internal and external parasites. The loss of one calf, even by today’s prices, will pay for a lot of vaccine and controlling parasites can be done inexpensively with a number of effective products. It is certainly worth considering.
