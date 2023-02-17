Trapper Feuerbacher is back and ready to roll as he prepares for this year’s Ultimate Showmanship show.
Coming back from last year’s show, the 17-year-old junior from Industrial High School laid out his plans for this year and what he has learned along the way.
“It went real well,” Trapper said, talking about his performance last year. “I was able to show really well with the lamb and the hog, but so much with the cattle though. “But I had a great time doing it and I ended up placing third.”
The Ultimate Showmanship Show will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St. The show is open to students from ninth to 12th grades, said Paige Melton, Victoria County Extension Agent for 4-H and Youth Development and organizer.
The Ultimate Showmanship show consists of three rounds, with each round consisting of a different animal, Melton said.
“They have to show a hog, and then they can choose to show a lamb or a goat, and they can show a heifer or a steer,” Melton said. “The deal is they have to learn pretty much who is the ultimate showman, who can show all the species the best.”
Now that he’s gotten a taste for showmanship, Trapper said he has a plan in mind for this year. Trapper said he plans to show with another heifer again, alongside his lamb and a hog that he is going to borrow from a friend.
“(Showing) has always been something that I wanted to do and with a lot of people that I show with, we show all these different kinds of species and we always talk about which species is the hardest to show with,” Trapper said. “The ultimate showmanship allowed us to get a taste of what everybody is experiencing with their show animals.
Beside competing in the ultimate showmanship, Trapper will also compete in the market lamb show.
After high school he plans to attend Texas A&M University, but before he leaves town, Trapper said he has a grand plan in mind, winning the grand champion lamb at the Victoria Livestock Show and to be considered as the Ultimate Showman.
With nine years of experience under his belt in showing lambs, showing livestock runs deep in the family with his mother showing lambs back when she was a student, Trapper said. Having patience is the key in any showing, he said.
“I’ve definitely seen myself grow over these past nine years. My very first year I didn’t place at the show at anything,” Trapper said. “Up until last year I was second in my class and I won senior showmanship, so it was a very good growing process for me and making sure I stick with it.”