The land outside Derek Hempel’s house holds generations of stories.
Ahead of the Victoria Livestock Show, he stood in the barn on a chilly weekday afternoon and gently combed his exotic steer named Spot.
Several feet away, in Derek’s family home, sat a framed photograph of his grandfather with one of his steers at the Victoria County Livestock Show long before the event was moved to the Victoria Community Center.
The 11-year-old Industrial Elementary West student has a striking resemblance to his grandfather, who started a tradition that still has the hooves to stand.
Derek is a fourth-generation steer exhibitor. His mother showed steers after her father, and his two other brothers followed in her footsteps.
“It is awesome because my daddy showed, too, when he was growing up and he got a lot of grand and reserves with his steers,” said Derek’s mom, Susan Hempel. “But he didn’t show what we show now. He used to show Herefords, and we show exotic steers.”
Derek is showing a steer and heifer at the Victoria Livestock Show for the second year in a row. He placed first in his class for steers and heifers last year, but is aiming for a grand championship title this year, he said.
Derek spends about two hours each day washing, combing and blow drying his animals.
He has picked up pointers from his older brothers, Dylan and Dustin Hempel, who both showed from third grade through twelfth and won multiple titles.
“When his brothers were showing he would always be there with them,” said Derek’s mom. “He has been doing progress shows since he was little.”
She and her husband, Russell Hempel, said they both enjoy watching their youngest son improve in the ring each year and take on responsibility in the barn.
“It’s really exciting,” Hempel said. “I like to see how much he advances from year-to-year. It is a lot of work.”
