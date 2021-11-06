In my work, I am often asked to speak at various meetings. When I go to these meetings, there are often other speakers presenting on other topics, and it is interesting to listen to them, especially when I know very little about their topics. At the 50th Annual South Central Texas Cow Calf Clinic in Brenham, Kristin Ritchie, research analyst from New Frontier Capital Markets, explained the current beef and cattle prices, and she remarked that that the price of U.S. Department of Agriculture choice beef was becoming “inelastic” like the price of bacon.
I remember a little from agricultural economics, but I was surprised. The term inelastic in economics means that as the price of a product goes up (or down), demand (consumers buying habits) remains about the same. Gasoline and bacon are two products that are relatively “inelastic.” However, she indicated that this inelasticity only applied to the choice grade, which I found interesting because of price. Apparently, for most consumers who only eat a little beef, as compared to most of us, the cost of higher quality beef is well worth the price. USDA select beef, in contrast, is very elastic. If it becomes too expensive, consumers switch to some other protein product (but not apparently vegetable-based ones).
The other speaker at the Cow Calf Clinic was Marca Ewers, a lawyer who specializes in agricultural law. She spoke on several issues including those surrounding passing on the farm or ranch. She encouraged having a well-written will that is updated annually (even if there are no changes or additions). We all tend to forget what we said we wanted and might have added assets to be passed on to our survivors. In some cases, a Lady Bird deed, so named when President Lyndon Johnson used it to transfer his estate to his widow, Lady Bird Johnson, might suffice. It allows a person to pass along their deed to their home while still alive. Upon their death, the deed transfers avoiding probate court and costs. I know there are advantages and disadvantages to this type of arrangement, and it was interesting that a lawyer proposed it.
In the morning, there was a panel to review the last 50 or so years in beef production. I was struck by a comment by one who said that international visitors to the U.S. were in awe of two things — that we funded (and continue to fund) a farm-to-market road system, and that we have a free agricultural consulting service available to anyone in the Cooperative Extension Service. These are two things no other country in the world has that we often take for granted. The things you can learn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.