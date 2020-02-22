After six years of showing goats, Landon Weber, 14, knows a thing or two about the animals.
“If you raise them right, they’re like a dog with horns,” Landon said, standing just outside a barn on his family’s seven-acre Inez property.
Walking around the land where several generations of family live, Landon is a fountain of goat-related knowledge.
Landon is in the eighth grade at Ezzell Public School and is enrolled in Inez 4-H. His parents are Meghan and Justin Weber.
With a confident hand, the teen feeds the goat. Later, he demonstrates the proper way to display its loin to judges.
In the showmanship competition, the secret, he said, is showing confidence.
“They look for your eye contact,” he said. “They are looking at how you act.”
After settling with several second-place wins, the teenager said 2020 feels like the year he will take home the grand champion prize.
“I’ve been hoping for grand or reserve grand champion for a while,” he said.
Stouter and stockier than previous goats he has raised, Landon’s goat Gumbo shows promise.
“My dad got fifth place one gumbo year, and I really like gumbo,” Landon said.
While Landon said he made sure this year to pick a goat that is certain to catch judges’ eyes, that has not kept him from putting in an enormous amount of work into his project.
“He wakes up every morning at 5:20 a.m.,” said Weber, the teen’s 37-year-old mother. “He gets up by himself and ... and comes out and feeds his goat.”
And to his mother’s pleasant surprise, Landon has also made a habit of feeding all of the family’s numerous other animals, which includes a chubby and immensely congenial black lab-pit mix named Rambo, six horses, a pot belly pig, two parrots, two guinea pigs, two hedge hogs, two heifers and a host of peafowl.
That’s hardly the only reason Landon is popular around the house.
“He is a people pleaser. He does not like to let people down,” said Weber before cracking an affectionate joke. “I wish he liked to read more.”
But jokes aside, Weber said she is confident the excellent son she has raised will only be better for the lessons learned from Gumbo and other stock show projects.
“Responsibility. Lots of responsibility. He learns a whole lot,” Weber said.
