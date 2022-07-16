Ready or not, summer is in full swing. Did you know summer brings the longest days of the year, giving us more time to spend outdoors? As we spend more time outside, we can plan for a safe summer by reducing the risk of UV exposure. July has been designated as Ultraviolet (UV) Safety Month by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; whose goal is to spread the word on the harmful effects of UV rays on unprotected skin.
Ultraviolet light is radiation emitted naturally from the sun. Classified in wavelengths, UVC light is blocked by the Earth’s ozone layer, but the sun’s UVA and UVB affect the skin differently with UVA causing premature aging (wrinkles) due to penetrating deeper into the skin and UVB causing sunburns. Overexposure increases risk of developing skin cancer. Cautions are placed on the times of exposure due to UV radiation being strongest between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Prolonged UV exposure can cause premature aging, cataracts, and skin cancer, not to mention painful sunburns. “By taking precautions before we head out the door for summer activities and all-year round, we can reduce the risk of UV radiation by following some simple steps,” states Julie Tijerina, Extension Program Specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
Tijerina offers the following safety tips to protect the skin during exposure:
- Stay in the shade: Look for shaded areas under trees or bring an umbrella or pop-up shelter, especially during peak hours. Know the EPA’s shadow rule: If your shadow is taller than you, UV exposure is lower. If your shadow is shorter than you, UV exposure is higher. Remember that surfaces, such as water, snow, white sand, and cement, reflect the sun’s damaging rays and can increase chances of sunburn. Cloudy days do not block the sun’s rays.
- Wear protective clothing: Thanks to clothing, the skin is partially shielded from UV rays. Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants made from tightly woven fabric. Be aware that wet clothes offer less protection than dry ones and dark colors offer more protection that light ones.
- Protect the eyes: Not only do sunglasses help protect the eyes from UV rays, they also reduce cataract risk later in life. Choose UV resistant sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays; polarized sunglasses just reduce glare.
- Use sunscreen: Sunscreen works by absorbing, reflecting and scattering sunlight from our skin. The SPF (Sun Protection Factor) number measures how well it blocks UV rays, with higher numbers offering more protection. An SPF of at least 15, offers protection against both UVA and UVB (broad spectrum) radiation. Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen twenty minutes before you head out. Reapply every two hours or after swimming, toweling off, or sweating.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers programming to fit your community’s needs. Ask for more information on sun safety from your local County Extension office at victoria.agrilife.org or by calling 361-575-4581.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.