It all comes down to this.
After six qualifying rounds, 20 contestants will sing for an $1,000 prize in front of Victoria Livestock Show attendees.
“It’s a tremendous amount of fun,” said Carlos Salas, general manager of Dodge City Saloon. “You’ll hear some really good contestants.”
Dodge City sponsors the karaoke contest and hosts the qualifying rounds in January and February. Judges selected three contestants each round and used two “wild cards” for singers they thought were also worthy of making it to the finals.
Amateur singers with a satisfying sound and solid strategy ride down the road to victory.
“I tell people to not save their best songs for the finals, because there’s a chance they may not get there,” Salas said.
Salas said some contestants who failed to qualify on their first attempt gave it another go the next week.
Contestants were judged on their song choice, pitch and vocals, stage presence and crowd participation. These categories will factor into the finals as well, Salas said.
After each vocalist performs on the beer garden stage, judges will select five contestants to sing one last time, Salas said. The final five will each earn some cash, even if it is not the $1,000 top prize.
“We get a pretty good-sized crowd to come and watch the finals,” Salas said.
Dodge City started the karaoke contest in 2016.
“It’s a privilege for us,” Salas said. “It’s my favorite event of the livestock show.”
For those who would like to enter the next karaoke competition, Salas said all contestants can enter for free.