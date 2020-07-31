The Karnes City Rotary Club has canceled the 2020 Lonesome Dove Fest, which was planned for September.
This is the first time in the event's 26-year history, it has been canceled. The event is usually held the opening weekend of dove season.
Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases statewide, and restrictions placed on outdoor gatherings, the club voted to cancel the event in the interest of public health and safety, according to a news release from the club.
The club plans to focus on the Lonesome Dove Fest raffle as the only aspect of the event this year that will be able to raise funds for all the community efforts it supports.
The Karnes City Rotary Club supports scholarships for high school seniors from all four Karnes County school districts, dictionaries for students, Toys for Tots, Boys Scouts and Cub Scouts, Karnes County Youth sports, Rotary Youth Leadership Academy and contributions to local fire departments and emergency workers.
Anyone who wants to donate to the raffle or to donate to the club can contact Randy Witte, 830-583-5110, witteinc@sbcglobal.net; Wade Hedtke, 830-583-6330, whedtke@gsminsurors.com; or Staci Slayden, 210-789-6977, sacourt97@gmail.com or any club member.
The club plans to resume the festival in 2021.
