It’s that time of the year. The time of the year where everyone wants to be outside working in the yard trying to get it back into shape. This year is a little different in that we have actually had some winter. Most grasses are still quite dormant.
Of course, there is always a weed problem to manage.
I wanted to get a few things out to you early so maybe you can be ahead of the weed game. There are some basic things you can do to make lawn management for weeds possible. The following is an excerpt from an article from Richard Duble, retired turf specialist.
“Aggressive competitors for sunlight, moisture, and nutrients and prolific multipliers even under adverse conditions, weeds present a challenge for even the most diligent managers of lawns. The color, texture, and growth rate of weeds often contrast markedly to those of the lawn they may be associated with in a lawn. Consequently, weeds detract from the uniformity of a lawn and add to its maintenance requirements.
In lawns and sports fields, weeds are often the result of poor quality turf, rather than the cause of poor turf. The aggressive nature of weeds and their prolific reproductive capacity enable them to invade thin, weak turf areas. Cultural practices should always be viewed as the first step to effective weed control. Always determine why weeds established a foothold and correct those deficiencies. If the basic problem is not corrected, weeds will continue to occur. An effective weed-control program also requires identification of the undesirable species as to its classification as a grassy weed, a broadleaf weed, an annual, or a perennial. Most turf and lawn weeds belong to two principal categories — grasses and broadleaf plants. Chemical controls for these two categories of plants frequently differ.
Grassy weeds have jointed, hollow stems; leaf blades have veins parallel to leaf margins, and are several times longer than they are wide; roots are fibrous and multi-branching; and flowers are usually inconspicuous. In contrast, broadleaved plants often have showy flowers; leaves have a network of veins at diverse angles to one another; stems are often pithy; and a taproot is usually present. Another group of turf weeds, sedges, have grass like characteristics, but require a different group of chemicals for control. Sedges (and there are many sedges) are characterized by three-sided stems (triangular cross-section) which bear leaves in three directions.
Weeds can be further grouped according to their life span into annual or perennial. From the standpoint of chemical control, the grouping is most important, because pre-emergent herbicides are only effective for control of annual weeds. Annual weeds germinate from seed each year, mature in one growing season, and die in less than 12 months. Crabgrass and henbit are examples of annual weeds — crabgrass being a summer annual and henbit being a winter annual. Pre-emergent herbicides must be applied according to the expected date of emergence for each targeted species.
Perennial weeds live more than one year, and recover or regrow from dormant stolons, rhizomes, or tubers as well as from seed. Control of perennial weeds requires a postemergent herbicide during its season of active growth.
Effective chemical weed control requires identification of the weeds as to their classification (grass, broadleaf, sedge, etc.), life span (annual or perennial), and season of active growth (cool season or warm season).
Effective chemical control also requires accurate timing of applications, proper rate of application and uniformity of application. Always follow label directions for a product, and observe all warnings and precautions relative to safety of the application. Herbicide labels should be carefully reviewed for additional details on specific uses of each product.”
Source: “Weed Control in Turf”, Richard L. Duble, turfgrass specialist retired, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension
