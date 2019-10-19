Eight years after the driest year in Texas’ recorded history, water experts throughout the state are working to plan for future droughts, to make sure there’s enough water for the state’s population.
Allen Berthold, a senior research scientist at the Texas Water Resources Institute, will discuss a range of water issues in the state during his talk at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show.
Berthold’s discussion will cover two main topics when it comes to water: quantity and quality. He said he will detail the statewide and local plans in place to ensure Texas has enough water the next time a drought hits.
“How can we make sure that there’s enough water whenever there’s a drought of record? That’s where there are different projects proposed,” Berthold said.
Statewide, 2011 was the driest year on record. In South Central Texas, the region Victoria is in for water planning, the 2011 drought was “quite severe in terms of combined gaged streamflows for the Guadalupe River at Victoria and the San Antonio River at Goliad,” according to the region’s most recent water plan. The average rainfall that year in Texas was 14.89 inches.
The lecture will also cover water quality issues in Texas. For surface water in the state, the most common issue is bacteria. Berthold will cover the current water quality issues in the region and what projects are ongoing to address those issues.
“I’ll cover current impairments (in the region) and activities going on to address those impairments,” Berthold said.
