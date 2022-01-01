In looking back over the year, it has been a real privilege to have seen and spoken to many of you, particularly at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show in Victoria but also in many of the surrounding counties.
After 35 years of being a Livestock Specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, you would figure that we would eventually run out of topics to cover.
In reality, if you have been raising livestock for at least 10 years, you can count yourself as an old mossback, most folks give up long before then. It has been said that the average number of years a person raises cattle is about seven years, hardly time to learn everything.
Raising livestock is one of the oldest and noblest professions. Caring for animals that depend solely on your decisions as an owner or manager is a great responsibility. Of course, there are financial rewards too, but I think the desire to nurture is the main reason we all want to raise livestock. I think that is why we have so many new (and returning) landowners who want to raise livestock, particularly cattle but also sheep and goats.
Livestock provide us with so many benefits in addition to income, food, and sustenance. I have always maintained that watching livestock graze in a pasture is one of the most restful activities in the world. You can learn a lot by watching an animal graze.
Cattle are least selective as they use their tongue to grab a swath of grass. Sheep and goats will use their narrow mouths and upper lips and graze closer and be more selective than cattle. Horses, with both upper and lower incisors, graze closest and are most selective.
Most livestock do not graze close to urine spots or dung piles unless they are forced and that may help reduce reinfestation of internal parasites passed in feces.
All livestock have their favorite grazing spots that they revisit and overgraze. Livestock tell you when they are full, when they are hungry, and whether or not the quality of the forage meets their nutritional needs. Livestock will even tell you when it is time to rotate them to a new pasture. All you need to do is watch and look.
Raising and managing livestock in the Coastal Plains counties has certainly changed in the past 35 years but you can still learn a lot from them if you take the time to look.
