Stress Awareness Month is observed to promote the importance of coping positively with and reducing stress. An accumulation of stress over years can lead to chronic stress and this affects our bodies negatively.
When we are stressed, our body naturally releases hormones that signal our heart rate and breathing to increase. Though, over time, chronic stress continually releases hormones that prevent our bodies from returning to a normal heart rate and normal breathing. An increase in heart rate can lead to an increase in blood pressure and blood sugar in our bodies as the liver releases more sugar, increasing the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Stress also causes our blood vessels to constrict which increases blood pressure.
Something that can reduce stress can be found all around us in nature. Spending time in green spaces, like parks, gardens, woodlands and forests or blue spaces, like rivers, lakes, wetlands and beaches can have a great impact on our physical and mental wellbeing.
The benefits of nature do not only include the outdoors. When we don’t have access to beautiful outdoor surroundings, nature videos or sounds that depict plant and animal wildlife have been shown to reduce stress.
Of course, doing activities outdoors has the most impact. According to the American Psychological Association, “people who spent at least two recreational hours in nature during the previous week, reported significantly greater health and well-being.”
Stress can appear in our bodies in a variety of ways, like feelings of worry or frustration, changes in energy or appetite, trouble concentrating or sleeping, headaches, neck and back pain or stomach problems.
When we feel the effects of stress on our bodies, Julie Tijerina, Extension Program Specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, recommends we enjoy some time in nature. Tijerina states that “spending as little as 10 minutes outdoors can have a tremendous benefit on our health by reducing blood pressure, decreasing blood sugar levels, lowering stress, and achieving an overall positive mood.”
Tijerina suggests the following to help cope with the effects of stress:
Gardening
Spending at least 20 minutes in the garden has been shown to improve wellbeing by increasing our physical activity, reducing stress, and lowering blood pressure.
Connecting
Nature offers many opportunities for connection to the surrounding environment through our senses. Simple practices such as listening to birds singing, smelling flowers, touching the soil with your hands and feet, feeling the warmth of the sun, or gazing at the stars can help bring a feeling of peace and calmness.
Being Outdoors
Observing natural elements for 10-30 minutes, without distractions, can help decrease heart rate, cortisol levels, which increase sugar levels in our body, blood pressure and can promote an overall feeling of being calm, refreshed, and restored.
Green Exercise
Walking or exercising outdoors for 10 – 30 minutes helps reduce stress, heart rate, cortisol levels and blood pressure.
Taking the time to unwind outdoors has many health benefits and is an integral way to reduce stress. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers programming to fit your community’s needs. These programs include gardening, walking, additional programs on stress for adults and youth, cooking classes for people with diabetes or high blood pressure and more. For more information on programming for adults and youth contact your local County Extension office by calling 361-575-4581.